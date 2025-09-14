Innovative medical device offers hope for lymphedema patients

Two celebrity woman surgeons invented the device

Two trailblazing surgeons, Dr. Sumita Shankar and Dr. Kruthi Nanduri, have co-invented a patented medical device to aid patients suffering from lymphedema. Their innovative “Limb Decongestion Sleeve Using Negative Pressure” offers a non-invasive, affordable solution to chronic limb swelling. The duo, known for their compassionate public service, continue to combine medical expertise with social impact

Two visionary surgeons, Dr. Sumita Shankar, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon and Dr Kruthi Nanduri, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon have co-invented a groundbreaking medical device that could significantly benefit patients suffering from filarial lymphedema, a condition often referred to as “elephant leg” which is particularly prevalent in the Godavari districts.

Lymphedema is a chronic condition causing swelling from a buildup of lymph fluid in the body’s tissues, most commonly in the arms or legs. It occurs when the lymphatic system—responsible for draining this fluid—is damaged or blocked. While it can’t be cured, early treatment can help relieve symptoms and improve daily function.

Their invention, the ‘Limb Decongestion Sleeve Using Negative Pressure,’ was recently awarded a patent by the Government of India. The design is protected under Designs Act, 2000, for ten years with the possibility of extension up to 15 years. This protection grants exclusive rights to the inventors to further develop and commercialise the device.

The device is a non-invasive, user-friendly, and cost-effective solution designed to address chronic limb swelling by using a gentle negative pressure mechanism. This technology helps to draw out excess fluid, reduce congestion, and restore healthy blood and lymphatic circulation.

“Our goal was to create a device that not only alleviates physical discomfort but also improves the quality of life for patients, particularly in low-resource settings,” said Dr. Sumita Shankar. She explained that the device offers a new approach to treating swelling in limbs, venous congestion, and even complex wounds.

This isn’t the first time these two doctors have teamed up for a cause. Driven by a shared commitment to public service, they previously partnered with a local non-profit in Guntur to perform free cleft lip and palate surgeries for underprivileged children. This congenital deformity can impact a child’s speech and lead to social stigma, but through their teamwork, many children have benefited from these life-changing operations.

“It is deeply rewarding to support underprivileged patients in accessing high-quality medical care. Empowering those children to overcome their social stigma and lead the best version of their lives is extremely fulfilling,” said Dr Nanduri. She had previously partnered with an American non-profit organisation ‘Reconstruct Together’ for providing free cleft lip and palate surgeries for underprivileged children in remote parts of Karnataka.

Meet the Inventors

Dr. Kruthi Nanduri is an accomplished Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon with a fellowship in Facial Plastic Surgery from England. With over a decade of surgical experience, she previously served as a civil assistant surgeon at Government General Hospital in Guntur. She is currently the Managing Director of Invictus Biocare Pvt. Ltd., a Guntur-based pharmaceutical company she founded to provide affordable, holistic wellness products. Her company’s offerings, which include products to enhance post-operative recovery and strengthen immunity, reflect her deep understanding of patient needs beyond the operating room.

Dr. Sumita Shankar is a distinguished Plastic Surgeon and Professor and Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery at Government General Hospital in Guntur. Her extensive academic and surgical expertise not only shapes the next generation of surgeons but also significantly advances reconstructive surgery in India.