Instagram beauties making their way to Bollywood

Olivia Sarkar

Numerous novices are being given opportunities as the entertainment business grows. Some of our favourite social media celebrities have made the leap from small screens to larger ones by entering Bollywood. These creators made their Bollywood debut because of their success in the digital sphere and fan interaction.

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli has a sizable fan base. She began her career as a YouTuber and later experimented with other platforms to produce content. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Jug Juge Jeeyo, in which she had a crucial role, and shortly after that, she was cast in Neeyat.

Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh initially dabbled in fashion before switching to making humorous material. She made her Bollywood debut in the sitcom Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Dolly performed admirably in the part of Swara Bhasker’s best friend.

Mallika Dua

With her mischievous sense of humour and her amazing quips, Mallika Dua has won our hearts. She became well-known as a result of the success of her viral video “Shit People Say: Sarojini Nagar.” Dua has been in a few shows, such as Why Should Hot Girls Have All the Fun and The Trip. She appeared in Namastey England, Zero, and Indoo ki Jawaani after making her Bollywood debut in Hindi Medium.

Kusha Kapila

It may be said that Kusha Kapila has already attained acting mastery. There is now no excuse for her not to pursue acting. Kusha made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Ghost Stories, and she currently co-stars with Shilpa Shetty in the film “Sukhee.”

Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia is a singer and influencer who has a sizable following online. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Nikkama, costarring Abhimanyu Dassani.