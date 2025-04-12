Isha Malviya: I’m a complete family person

Television actress Isha Malviya calls herself “a complete family person” and said that she loves to spend her time with them on her days off from work.

Asked what a perfect day off looks like for her, Isha told IANS: “I’m definitely a family girl—a complete family person. I’d love to spend my day and end it with my loved ones, maybe over a nice dinner or just hanging out somewhere chill. We might grab KFC since it’s my family’s favourite—and mine too!”

Isha made heads turn with her envious style statements during her stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house. For the actress, looking perfect is important.

“If you want to stand out from the crowd and people have chosen you, they love you, and have given you a public platform you can’t just be roaming around in nightwear. Of course, you have your own space to be in your comfort zone when you’re at home, and you can wear whatever you like,” she said.

“But in my case, when I step out of the house, I feel the need to look perfect. I want to look presentable, well put-together, and decked up,” the actress added.

She agrees that there are times when the ensemble she has chosen are not comfortable.

“There are definitely times when the outfits I wear aren’t the most comfortable, but they look beautiful and make me feel confident. So yes, I often choose those outfits where I might not feel super comfortable, but I know I look good in them.”

“It’s part of my work, and I don’t mind wearing something uncomfortable for 4 to 5 hours that’s manageable for me.”

Isha made her acting debut in 2021 with “Udaariyaan,” where she played the character of Jasmine. She then featured in the 17th edition of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2023.

The actress was also seen in music videos, including “Paon Ki Jutti” and joined Gauahar Khan in the show Lovely Lolla.