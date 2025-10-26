Ishita Dutta takes a short trip away from her kids, keeps “mom guilt” aside

Actress Ishita Dutta has been spending some alone time and away from motherhood duties for a few days.

The actress recently was on a short trip to Pune along with her parents, spending some quality time, this time being the daughter of her parents and not the mother of her children, for a change.

The actress has been indulging in some lip-smacking delicacies, taking spa sessions and just unwinding herself on her trip. But despite all the luxuries, Ishita seems to be missing her kids and is also dealing with mom guilt.

She posted a picture of herself indulging in some coffee against the backdrop of beautiful scenery and also expressed that despite the fact that she was loving her me-time, the mother in her was on a major guilt trip. She wrote, “…some me time Sitting and doing nothing feels like such a luxury. It’s almost weird not running around my kids — loving it, but missing it too. Keeping mom guilt aside and soaking in this quiet moment… So I can start fresh tomorrow and dive back into all the beautiful chaos that is my life.”

This is not the first time Ishita is away from her kids. The actress, along with her actor husband Vatsal Seth, recently was on a work-and-leisure trip, keeping their kids back at home under the supervision of the grandparents.

Ishita had shared an in-flight selfie featuring herself and her husband, Vatsal, all set for their professional commitment. She wrote, ‘First trip together this year, even if it’s just a quick work one.’ Loving, last time, the quiet chats, the little pause from chaos, but also missing the kids every second. Parenthood really is a mix of both. Wanting a break, yet missing the moment you take one to the normal.”

Ishita and Vatsal, who tied the knot in November 2017 in a private ceremony in Mumbai, share a beautiful love story that began on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudaagar, Baazigar.

Their eldest son, Vayu, was born in July 2023, while their second child, their baby girl, arrived in 2025.