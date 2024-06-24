Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business

Kalpana Chaudhari, once a resident of Maharashtra’s Gondia district, has emerged as a beacon of empowerment through her successful venture into lac bangle making. Her entrepreneurial journey, supported by the Adani Foundation’s initiatives in promoting Self-Help Groups (SHGs), has not only transformed her own life but also inspired numerous women in her village and beyond.

Originally from Khairbodi village in Tiroda taluka, Kalpana’s path to success began with her involvement in the Adani Foundation’s ‘Sangini’ project. Through this initiative, she acquired the skills needed to craft lac bangles and soon after, ventured into establishing her own shop. Today, her business not only sustains her financially but also serves as a catalyst for empowerment among local women, encouraging them to pursue independent livelihoods.

Reflecting on her journey, Kalpana expressed profound gratitude towards the Adani Foundation for providing her the platform and resources to flourish. She emphasized that learning to make lac bangles was just the beginning; the foundation’s support extended to mentoring her in business management, facilitating access to markets, and even imparting additional skills such as computer literacy and driving.

Kalpana’s success story is emblematic of the broader impact of SHGs facilitated by the Adani Foundation in Tiroda. At least 45 other women in the region have joined similar groups focused on lac bangle-making, benefiting from training, financial assistance, and community support. These initiatives not only enhance economic independence but also foster a sense of pride and self-reliance among women in rural Maharashtra.

The ripple effects of Kalpana’s entrepreneurship are palpable in her community. Her business has not only boosted the local economy but also challenged traditional gender roles by showcasing women as capable entrepreneurs. Many women in Khairbodi and neighboring villages are now considering similar entrepreneurial pursuits, inspired by Kalpana’s resilience and success.

Kalpana Chaudhari’s story underscores the transformative power of targeted interventions in women’s empowerment. By equipping women with skills, resources, and opportunities, initiatives like those by the Adani Foundation are paving the way for sustainable development and gender equality in rural Maharashtra.

Looking ahead, Kalpana remains committed to expanding her business and supporting other women on their journeys towards economic independence. Her determination and achievements serve as a testament to the potential unleashed when women are empowered to realize their entrepreneurial ambitions.

As the Adani Foundation continues to expand its initiatives across Maharashtra, stories like Kalpana’s are set to inspire more women to pursue their dreams and contribute meaningfully to their communities.