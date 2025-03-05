Kriti Sanon reveals her ‘favourite season is here’

Just like most of us, Kriti Sanon’s favourite season is also the mango season. As summer is almost here, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress treated the netizens with a video of her relishing some yummy mangos.

Not just that, Kriti Sanon was also dressed in a mango-coloured attire as she satisfied her tastebuds.

“My fav season is here..What comes to your mind when you think of? Give me a not-so-AAM answer!”, Kriti Sanon captioned the post.

Last week, Kriti Sanon treated her sweet tooth on the sets of Anand L Rai’s next, “Tere Ishk Mein”. She was treated to some yummy Jalebi during the shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a short video, along with the caption, “You know you’re on @aanandlrai sir’s set when... .”

Kriti Sanon has been paired opposite Dhanush for the first time in “Tere Ishk Mein”. The story of the much-awaited drama has been penned by Himanshu Sharma in association with Neeraj Yadav. Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar have jointly produced the project.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, in collaboration with T-Series, and Colour Yellow, “Tere Ishk Mein” is a spiritual successor to the 2013 film “Raanjhanaa”, delving deeper into themes of unrequited love, and emotional conflict.

The teaser of “Tere Ishk Mein” proclaimed, “Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?).” The video showed Dhanush sitting on the wall on fire that reads, “From the world of Raanjhanaa.”

Kriti Sanon’s first look from the film as Mukti featured her walking through a chaotic, warlike scene, looking all stressed and broken. She pours petrol on herself and holds a lighter, preparing to set herself on fire.

“Tere Ishk Mein” is slated to reach the cinema halls on November 28, in both Hindi and Tamil.