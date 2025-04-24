Live
Lizzo reveals key to weight loss journey: Avoid ‘sugary stuff’ in morning
Singer-songwriter Lizzo candidly opened up about the weight loss journey she’s embarked on since 2023. The singer spoke to her followers during a TikTok Live on Tuesday (Pacific Standard Time), and revealed on Instagram that she had lowered her body mass index by 10.5.
She also shared that she lost 16% of her body fat. The ‘About Damn Time’ hitmaker told her followers that one of the things she focuses on is keeping close tabs on what she eats, reports ‘People’ magazine.
Lizzo makes sure to avoid “sugary stuff” in the morning, and instead opts for being “super savory”, she said.
“I do something sweet. It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb. I’ll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you (sic)”, she said, noting that she believes the only thing that “works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out”.
She added, “That’s just how the human body works”.
As per ‘People’, the performer recalled a time in her life when she would drink “two to three” large Starbucks drinks a day, noting that she ultimately stopped when she discovered the number of calories she was consuming.
She projected to have been drinking up to 1200 calories and said that she stopped drinking coffee to also help “regulate my nervous system”.
Lizzo said she “had to start applying a calorie deficit, because I was prone to binging”. According to Healthline, a calorie deficit is when you burn more calories than you consume.
While the musician said that she doesn’t believe it’s healthy to count calories, she uses it “as a tool to fight against the American food system”. Elsewhere on her TikTok Live, Lizzo opened up about her anxiety and how it impacted her weight loss journey over the years.