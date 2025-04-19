Loyal in public, unfiltered in private: Tips to spice up your marriage

Marriage is a beautiful mix of public loyalty and private chaos—and that’s exactly how it should be. It’s about being picture-perfect for the world and wildly unfiltered behind closed doors. From playful flirting to passionate fights, the spark lies in the in-between moments. Here are 3 spicy tips to keep your bond bold, honest, and unforgettable

Marriage is a beautiful dichotomy - it is a public declaration and a private celebration. Snap selfies on each anniversary, declare how you feel in captions, and celebrate wins online. But behind closed doors, that’s where the real joy (or chaos) begins. And guess what - it should be like this.

“There is nothing wrong with being an “#CoupleGoals” couple on the ‘Gram. But a lasting, fulfilling marriage does not need to be about polished perfection. It is being public *and* private while being loyal, and allowing yourself to be real and unfiltered even if that means being goofy with mismatched socks and forgetting anniversaries for ten years. Marriage doesn’t have to be an unending conversation about - “What’s for dinner?” and “Did you pay the electricity bill?” It can, and should be, full of private jokes, private whispers, and spontaneous make out sessions that even Netflix can’t compete with.” says Sybil Shiddell, Relationship Manager, Gleeden India

1. Flirt Like You Just Met (even in the kitchen)

Remember the beginning? The cute flirty text messages? The hand brushing “accidentally”? The random compliments? Flash their news alert: that person is still here. You just parked them behind laundry, groceries, and Pickleball. Start small. Send a flirty or suggestive text message to your partner in the middle of the day. Lean over and whisper something unexpectedly funny in their ear, when you’re on the stove. Make eye contact like you are on a first date and not the tenth grocery run. Use your own private language - those silly, funny, and ridiculous words that no one would understand. It’s your superpower. Bring it back!

2. Create a Non-Judgmental Playground Out of Your Bedroom

Let’s be honest: sex doesn’t get boring; people get predictable. Getting back to “exciting” sex? An easy start is to talk about it. Not in a “Tell me what your fantasies are” interview, but honestly, in a way that is genuine curiosity, and no judgment.

Maybe you want to try something new, maybe you find something fun and playful, or all you want to do is slow it down and make it intentional again. Make a “yes, no, maybe” list. Get a candle. Do something different - role playing, a new setting, something.

Make your bedroom a space where both of you feel safe, sexy, and visually present. Leave your cell phones outside the bedroom door. Scroll each other, not Instagram.

3. Fight Naked (Physically and Metaphorically)

Every couple has arguments. But here’s the kicker: How you argue says more about your intimacy than how you love.When you are loyal in public, you are not going to air your dirty laundry to the public. But when you are unfiltered in private, you are going to argue honestly, with vulnerability, and with the intent to heal, not win. Next time you’re engaged in an argument, do this: get naked. Not to seduce anyone (though, it might be a bonus), but because it takes away the ego, defensiveness, and emotional armour. You will either laugh hysterically, or you will get to the truth faster - either way, it’s a win. Learn to say, “I’m sorry.” Mean it, and then seal it with a kiss or more.

Your marriage is not about being perfect. It is about being present. It is about showing up for one another, in public with polish - and in private with heat. So flirt often, fight fair, and never stop being each other’s favourite plot twist.