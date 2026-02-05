  1. Home
  2. Sports
Sports

Pranay, Naga Sai Sarthak shine in TG chess selections

  • Created On:  5 Feb 2026 2:07 PM IST
Pranay, Naga Sai Sarthak shine in TG chess selections
X

Top Telangana players were selected for the national stage at the Telangana Rapid and Blitz Selection Chess Tournament. In the Rapid category, Pranay Akula emerged champion with seven points, while Adhyayan Banerjee finished runner-up with 6.5 points.

In the Blitz section, Naga Sai Sarthak Karanam and Shreyan Thipparthi shared top honours with 6.5 points each. Telangana Chess Association General Secretary A Jayachandra and Vice-President T Punyavathi distributed prizes, with R Chandramouli officiating as chief arbiter.

Tags

Telangana Chess TournamentRapid and Blitz Chess ChampionsNational Stage Chess SelectionTelangana Chess AssociationYoung Chess Talent Recognition
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

JD(U) MLA Shyam Rajak questions own government over farmers’ market access

JD(U) MLA Shyam Rajak questions own government over farmers’ market access

National News

More
Share it
X