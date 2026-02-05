Pranay, Naga Sai Sarthak shine in TG chess selections

Top Telangana players were selected for the national stage at the Telangana Rapid and Blitz Selection Chess Tournament. In the Rapid category, Pranay Akula emerged champion with seven points, while Adhyayan Banerjee finished runner-up with 6.5 points.

In the Blitz section, Naga Sai Sarthak Karanam and Shreyan Thipparthi shared top honours with 6.5 points each. Telangana Chess Association General Secretary A Jayachandra and Vice-President T Punyavathi distributed prizes, with R Chandramouli officiating as chief arbiter.