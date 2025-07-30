Makeup meltdown during monsoon

Do you fear your makeup melting down during the rainy season?

If you’ve ever had your perfectly done makeup melt within minutes of stepping out, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

The monsoon season is both magical and maddening. While the rains bring a refreshing vibe to the atmosphere, they also bring an unwelcome challenge: humidity.

The increased humidity causes foundation to break down, pores to clog, and eyeliner and mascara to smudge. Additionally, heavy makeup can worsen the problem by causing more sweat and oil production, leading to a cakey appearance. Rain can be a real dampener when it comes to makeup — no pun intended — but there are a few tricks you can follow to ensure your makeup won’t melt, even on the most humid day.

1. Powder

Oil buildup and sweat can leave behind a greasy, sticky look and ruin your makeup. However, you can prolong the wear of your makeup with compact or loose powder—they also give a matte finish. To ensure your makeup stays in place, set it with a translucent powder to absorb excess moisture and oil, keeping your foundation intact.

Set your makeup with setting powder before stepping out, and stash your compact in your handbag for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Powder not only helps your makeup last longer but also keeps your skin fresh, matte, and grease-free.

Focus on the T-zone and areas prone to oiliness. Avoid overuse, as too much powder can look cakey, especially if it mixes with rainwater.

2. Eyes

Rain and tears test even the best eye makeup.

Nothing ruins a look faster than smudged mascara or runny eyeliner.

Skip eyeliner unless you’re ready for black tear trails. Heavy, smoky eyes tend to smudge in the monsoon.

Opt for waterproof liquid eyeliners and mascaras to keep your eye makeup intact. Consider using a waterproof eyeshadow primer to prevent creasing. To make your kajal last, apply a line of grey or brown eyeshadow below the lashes.

Waterproof products are key—be it mascara, eyeliner, or eyeshadow. Use a waterproof pencil to lightly define the lash line and brow gel to keep your brows in place. Tubing mascara is a great option as it doesn’t flake and comes off easily with warm water.

Start with eyeshadow primer, then layer waterproof products. With the right choices, you can sweat, swim, or dance without worrying.

3. Lipstick

To make lipstick last longer, apply a bit of foundation or concealer on your lips first. Outline your lips with lip liner, then apply a coat of lipstick. Lightly dust powder over it before adding a final coat of lipstick. Always use a lip brush instead of applying directly.

Bright shades like coral or pink lift your mood on a gloomy day and resist bleeding in humidity. Go for matte or long-wear formulas. Avoid gloss or creamy lipsticks, as they smear easily.

If you prefer gloss, opt for a non-sticky liquid lipstick with a touch of shine. For better staying power, apply lip oil before gloss.

4. Setting Spray

To seal your look, use a setting spray once you’ve completed your makeup.

This locks your makeup in place and adds a protective barrier against humidity and rain.

Choose a waterproof, mattifying setting spray to control oil and shine.

This final step ensures your makeup lasts longer and looks fresh even in the most humid conditions. It’s one of the most essential monsoon makeup tips for a long-lasting, flawless finish.

(The writer is an internationally renowned beauty expert and is popularly known as the Herbal Queen of India.)