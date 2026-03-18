Malvi Malhotra returns with dark comedy

Actor Malvi Malhotra, who has been part of projects like ‘Hotel Milan’, ‘Zorawar Di Jacqueline’, ‘Abhiyuham’, ‘Thiragabadara Saami’ and ‘Jenma Natchathiram’, is gearing up for her return to Hindi cinema with the neo-noir dark comedy ‘Arjun Bewakoof’. Directed by Smita Singh and written by Anand Raaj, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Dolly Singh and Rajesh Tailang. In this conversation, Malvi opens up about her comeback, the role that drew her in, and working with some of the most respected names in the industry.

“I had done a Hindi film earlier in 2018 called ‘Hotel Milan’. After that film, I moved to the South industry and worked mostly there. After a long time, I’m now coming back to Hindi cinema, so it feels really good,” she says, calling the project a meaningful return to where she began.

Talking about what made her say yes to the film, Malvi shares, “My character Geet excited me a lot, and the overall story of the film was also very interesting. While working in the South industry, I receive many scripts every day, but very rarely does a script stay in your mind. When I read this script, it really stuck with me.”

She is equally enthusiastic about sharing screen space with veteran performers. “I’m very excited. As a writer myself, I was happy to know that Rajesh sir has also written a book, so I even thought of sharing my book with him. And working with Sanjay Mishra sir is something I’m really looking forward to. I’ve met him before and we had discussions about acting and craft. He is one of the finest actors who is very natural in his performances. It will be a great learning experience working with him,” she says.

Describing the film’s tone and appeal, she adds, “Every character in the film stands out and has its own importance. The film definitely has elements of dark comedy, so audiences can expect that tone. One of the biggest USPs of the film is that the climax is very unpredictable.”

Malvi also speaks about placing her trust in Smita Singh’s vision. “I watched Smita’s previous film ‘Andaman’, and that convinced me that she can make a good film. My first step was to watch her earlier work, and after that I read the script of ‘Arjun Bewakoof’. Both things convinced me, so it didn’t take me much time to say yes to the project because of her conviction towards her work.”