Live
- Curfew relaxed in Leh from 1 pm to 3 pm
- US pharma tariff: Vaiko warns of economic war, seeks special Parliament session
- CM Yogi warns rioters after Bareilly violence, says future generations will think twice before rioting
- PVL has lifted Indian volleyball to a new level, says Bengaluru Torpedoes’ Joel Benjamin
- Kajol reveals how she scared Salman Khan ‘even more’
- India to power global hydrogen transition: Hardeep Puri
- Decarbonising India’s cooking sector key to achieve net zero goal by 2070
- Govt's new logistics plan aids in supply chain efficiency, achieving sustainability goals
- Jonathan steals limelight with gold
- Vedant, Rahul shine as India sweep series vs Aus
Mana Bathukamma 2025 video song released; Telangana’s grand flower festival captured on screen
Mana Bathukamma 2025 video song, presented by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, has officially been released, bringing alive the cultural...
Mana Bathukamma 2025 video song, presented by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, has officially been released, bringing alive the cultural vibrancy of Telangana’s most cherished flower festival. Supported by the Government of Telangana, this visual anthem beautifully encapsulates the grandeur and spirit of Bathukamma — a festival that stands as one of the most unique floral celebrations in the world.
The beautiful song is a festival on screen...from rhythmic beats inspired by blossoms to vibrant visuals of women celebrating in unison, the anthem reflects the very soul of Bathukamma. Viewers are already praising it as “a masterpiece of Telangana culture” and “a song that every household will celebrate this season.”
The team who worked on the song being Lyrics: Gorati Venkanna, Music: Suresh Bobbili, Voices: Aditi Bhavaraju, Mangli & Goreti Venkanna, Choreography: Eashwar Penti (Premalo fame), Direction: Badrappa Gajula, Cinematography: Shyam Dupati, Second Camera: Uday Gurrala, Presented & Produced by: Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy, Managing Director – Arrow Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. & East Fx.
A cultural tribute
Mana Bathukamma 2025 goes beyond music and visuals. With its blend of traditional choreography, evocative lyrics, and cinematic storytelling, the anthem is a heartfelt cultural tribute — honoring the dignity of women, strengthening community bonds, and celebrating the rich heritage of Telangana’s most iconic festival.