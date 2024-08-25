Manisha Koirala decodes the ‘secret to happiness’

Veteran actress Manisha Koirala has decoded the mantra to happiness and said that it involves a “good sense of humour and a bad memory”.

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture with a friend of hers and said: “The secret to happiness is a good sense of humor and a bad memory.”

The actress looked every inch gorgeous in a champagne coloured shirt paired with denims and a Gucci bucket hat. Manisha is not looking into the camera as she poses along with her friend in San Francisco. The actress was then seen relaxing in the pool channeling her inner “mermaid”. The actress even celebrated her birthday there with her friends. Manisha recently talked about how much travelling means to her.

She had shared a reel in which she could be seen jetting off to some place from the Mumbai airport.

The actress penned a long note and wrote: “Travelling means a lot to me. Every trip, no matter how far or near, makes me see things and love the world even more. When I travel, I get excited about finding new places, meeting people from different backgrounds, and making memories I’ll never forget”.

“These times when I discover new things make me feel alive. Speaking of feeling alive, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages! Your love and encouragement matter so much to me, and I’m extremely grateful #birthdaygirl #travelling #wonderfulworld”.

Talking about her work, her latest outing was n the OTT series ‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’ in which she essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan. The told the story of the eponymous district in British India. ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix.