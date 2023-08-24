Meer Foundation expresses solidarity with Pragya as she fights for bank a/c

In July this year, Pragya Prasun, a brave acid attack survivor and an active member of the Nguvu Collective, shared her struggle to open a bank account and the difficulties posed by the KYC (Know Your Customer) process, which required her to blink. Seeking support, she reached out to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Meer Foundation,’ which works towards empowering and rehabilitating acid attack survivors.

Pragya’s online petition (https://www.change.org/IWontBlink) and her tweet tagging Meer Foundation highlighted the unfairness of her situation. She tweeted, “Being an acid attack survivor shouldn’t prohibit me from living a dignified life. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank a/c because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for acid attack survivors #Iwontblink”

Responding positively and with alacrity, Meer Foundation tweeted back on July 23, and assured Pragya and others like her of their commitment to building systems that promote inclusivity and equality of acid attack survivors. The Foundation’s tweet said, “Creating systems that place accessibility at the forefront is imperative, guaranteeing the full engagement of all individuals. By removing barriers, we ensure that everyone can contribute their unique talents, fostering a community where exclusion has no place.”

This heartening response from Meer Foundation has delighted Pragya who says, “The support of organisations such as the Meer Foundation are important as they reassure acid attack survivors like me that we are not alone as we face daily challenges to lead the lives we rightfully deserve.”