Meera Bhansali conjures ‘Nocturnal Frights’ in haunting Gothic collection

Meera Bhansali, a Mumbai-based author and poet, has carved a niche for herself in the realm of horror and psychological thrillers, specializing in gothic poetry. Her book “Speck” comprises a collection of dark poetry, while her upcoming collection of horror poems, “Nocturnal Frights,” had its cover page released on November 18th at the Literary Warrior Group (LWG) LIT Fest at Sahitya Akademi Delhi. Meera’s works have been featured in over twenty anthologies and ezines. She is also the compiler and editor of the book “Letters to the Dark,” an anthology by young writers published during the Covid lockdown period, providing a creative outlet for young minds.

As an advocate for mental wellness, Meera fearlessly addresses taboo issues related to mental health in society. She actively participates in various literary groups, including the Literary Warrior group, Aspiring Writers Society, and Neelam Saxena Poet page. Her writings delve into the darker aspects of the human psyche, shedding light on the world of horror and psychological thrillers, while also raising awareness about mental health and bringing important issues to the forefront.

We engaged in a captivating conversation with Meera, and the following is an excerpt from their discussion.

Tell us about your new book, “Nocturnal Frights.”

A: “Nocturnal Frights” is a captivating collection of gothic poems that explores the eerie world of myths and horror. In this book, I delve into 13 prominent entities from various mythologies and cultures worldwide. Each entity comes to life through a series of 5 poems dedicated to its essence and mythology, creating a haunting and immersive experience for the readers.

Your first book, ‘Speck’, is also of the Gothic genre. Are there any similarities or differences between the two?

A: The similarity between ‘Speck’ and ‘Nocturnal Frights’ lies in their Gothic style. Both books are deeply rooted in the eerie and mysterious atmosphere characteristic of Gothic literature. However, while Speck focuses on a broader range of dark poetry, “Nocturnal Frights” hones in on specific mythological entities, offering a more concentrated exploration of their haunting narratives. So, while the Gothic essence binds them together, the thematic focus and approach set them apart.

Did you do research on them? How long did it take?

A: Absolutely, extensive research was a fundamental part of creating “Nocturnal Frights.” Once I conceptualized the idea following my previous work, Speck, I delved into researching myths from around the world. This involved studying their origins, existing literature, and even exploring potential medical explanations or anomalies related to these entities. The research phase lasted nearly a year. After that, I meticulously planned the structure of the collection and began crafting the poems.

With a vast repository of over 2000 poems, I sifted through them, selecting ones that loosely resonated with the entities I had shortlisted. It was a meticulous process—revisiting my research points, rewriting, discarding, and creating anew. My goal was to make this book truly unique and spectacular, given that it’s my favorite genre.

What challenges did you face while writing ‘Nocturnal Frights’?

A: During the writing process of ‘Nocturnal Frights’, one of the significant challenges was the emotional toll it took on me. Delving into the disturbing realms of human folly and psychological disorders left me deeply affected. The continuous exploration of such dark themes, coupled with overthinking and empathizing with the victims, left me feeling overwhelmed and plagued by nightmares. To overcome these challenges, I employed a coping mechanism. I decided to step back from the research temporarily, focusing on nurturing my soul through meditation and finding solace. This allowed me to regain my balance and continue my creative journey. I anchored my thoughts to moments in my life that brought peace, happiness, and serenity, finding the strength to navigate the darkness and continue my creative work.

What more are you working on?

A: Currently, I am exploring new themes within the horror genre, aiming to craft compelling narratives that challenge perceptions and evoke deep emotions. Stay tuned for more eerie and thought-provoking tales in the future.