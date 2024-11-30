Mira Rajput shares heartwarming moments from November

Mira Rajput, renowned for her strong online presence, recently shared a collection of six special moments from her November journey on social media. The images, posted just before the end of the month, gave fans a peek into her personal life, featuring candid photos, time spent with loved ones, and snippets from her skincare routine. The caption on her post read, “Six pictures before November ends,” offering a heartfelt reflection on the month gone by.

Mira’s update came shortly after she and her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, made a notable appearance at a family wedding. Shahid, always the entertainer, was spotted grooving to his hit track “GandiBaat.” Videos from the event quickly surfaced online, showing Shahid having a blast as he danced with the bride-to-be, even recreating the iconic hook step from the song. The couple, who has been married since 2015, looked stylish as ever at the wedding. Shahid donned a traditional white kurta-pyjama ensemble, exuding elegance, while Mira kept it chic in a floral outfit that was both simple and stylish.

In addition to their wedding appearance, the couple continues to balance their family life with their busy careers. Shahid and Mira, parents to two children—daughter Misha Kapoor (born in 2016) and son Zain Kapoor (born in 2018)—are often seen sharing glimpses of their family moments on social media.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-drama film, Deva. The much-awaited film, which was initially slated for a February 2025 release, has now been brought forward to January 31, 2025. The makers made the announcement on social media, adding excitement with the caption: “Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience!”

As Mira and Shahid continue to shine both on and off-screen, their fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into their personal and professional lives.