Mona Singh breaks down her formula for happy relationship

Actress Mona Singh has shared her thoughts on what makes a relationship truly work, saying that the foundation of a happy partnership lies in teamwork and growing together.

The actress, who got married in 2019, said couples must remember they are on the same side — not in competition — if they want their bond to stand the test of time.

Asked what she believes is the key to a perfect relationship, Mona told: “You have to understand that you’re not against each other. You’re a team, as long as you know that you will keep growing together.”

Mona is currently seen in the second chapter of the series ‘Kohrra’. The show also stars Barun Sobti and Rannvijay Singha. The second season began streaming on Netflix on February 11. In the new season, Barun reprises his role as the sharp-witted investigator Amarpal Garundi, who teams up with a new character played by Mona to solve a complex murder mystery.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia, and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 presents a fresh case and a new pairing, once again set against Punjab’s bleak, wintry landscape where silence often speaks louder than a confession. The series is a Film Squad Production in association with Act Three and is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani.

Mona is widely recognised for playing the titular role in ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’. She is also known for her work in ‘Kya Huaa Tera Vaada’, ‘Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do’, and ‘Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se’. She made her film debut with a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama ‘3 Idiots’ in 2009.