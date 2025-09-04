Monsoon hair woes? Here’s how to keep your scalp healthy and hair frizz-free

Monsoon brings with it a multitude of hair woes, from dry, frizzy, lifeless hair to even infection of the scalp. The rise in humidity and wetness is another blow to hair health, as we see more hair loss. It is mostly because hair absorbs moisture from the air, resulting in the breakdown of hydrogen bonds in the hair, which are the foundation of keratin structure. As a result, the hair shafts swell and the cuticles are raised. The problem is significantly worse for people with porous or curly hair. In addition, prolonged exposure to excessive moisture damages hair, making it brittle and lifeless.

Although henna has long been considered as a solution for many hair woes, it is now available in a new avatar: henna cream. This premixed henna cream is now readily available in the market. It comes with an easy-to-apply applicator, so you may use it yourself without having to schedule salon appointments. While it was traditionally used to dye hair or cover greys, henna cream has a variety of applications. It not only restores nutrition of the hair but also strengthens it and controls frizz. Henna contains conditioning chemicals that moisturise both the hair and roots. This is very effective at controlling frizz. They make your hair easier to handle as they smooth it out. Henna cream also has antifungal characteristics that assist to prevent scalp infections, which are common because individuals can’t avoid getting drenched in the rain.

Even though henna cream offers several benefits, one must be cautious about the ingredients. Henna cream is an excellent alternative to harsh chemical colours that contain ammonia and its derivatives (ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine), PPD, GMOs, EDTA, gluten, and other ingredients that can cause both short- and long-term disease. Thus, while purchasing henna cream, carefully read the label to ensure that it has no dangerous substances. Use only organic, vegan, and natural henna, which will ultimately benefit you.

The same henna cream can transform into a nutrient-rich source for the scalp and hair. While most of us are aware of the health advantages of Ayurvedic herbs like amla and shikakai, the Amazon rainforest is also rich in such herbs. Herbs such as jua, guarana, babassu oil, açaí, and malva can provide significant hair benefits. They can produce remarkable benefits by strengthening the hair and eliminating frizz. The henna cream also adds a protective coating to the hair, resulting in a double layer of protection that is especially advantageous during the rainy season.

Because henna cream has no harsh chemical, it can be used as often as desired. Most people prefer to hide their grey hair and reapply henna cream as the hair grows. All you have to do is apply it, proceed with your daily activities, then wash it off with plain tap water in about 90 minutes. After 24 hours, shampoo your hair with a colour fixation shampoo and condition it to guarantee that the colour lasts longer. While your hair soaks up the deliciousness and benefits of henna cream, enjoy the monsoon by dancing in the rain.

(The writer is a Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil)