Mothers behind the mat: The Silent pillars of kho kho athletes

In a sport defined by speed, agility, and endurance, the real strength for many of India’s Kho Kho stars has come from home—from the woman who encouraged them, fought societal norms, and made personal sacrifices to ensure her child could chase dreams on the mat.

Nazia from Jammu & Kashmir reflects on the resilience of her mother, saying:

“My mother has been a constant source of support throughout my journey. Despite occasionally facing concerns from some of our relatives about my safety, she has always believed in me and my potential in sports. She stood by me like a pillar of strength, offering unwavering encouragement. Even during times of financial hardship, she never let that become a barrier to my dreams. Her support for my game has never wavered, and for that, I am truly grateful.”

Subhashree Sing from Odisha credits her mother’s bravery and belief, stating:

“I come from a small town in Odisha, but my mother made the brave decision to send me to Bhubaneswar for my studies. She has always understood my passion and dreams, and supported me wholeheartedly. I am truly grateful to her for believing in me and making sacrifices so I could pursue a better future. Her strength and selflessness have been my biggest inspiration.”

Sumon Barman of West Bengal shares a deeply personal note of thanks:

“Despite her busy schedule, my mother has always supported me wholeheartedly. Whatever I need—whether it’s love, care, or encouragement—she gives it without hesitation. I am truly thankful to her, because whatever I am today is because of her unwavering support and sacrifices.”

Aakash Balyan of Uttar Pradesh adds his voice to the chorus of gratitude:

“My mother has always done everything for me with unconditional love. I often leave home early, but she always makes sure my meals are ready on time and takes care of all my personal needs so I can reach the ground without any stress. Her constant motivation and support have meant the world to me. I will always be deeply thankful to her for everything she does.”

This Mother’s Day, the Kho Kho Federation of India joins its athletes in saluting these incredible women—the ones who didn’t just raise champions, but also became the strength and spirit behind their victories.

They provide unwavering support, guidance, and presence through their child’s triumphs and tribulations. Mothers indeed play a pivotal role in shaping the future of these young athletes and the sport itself.