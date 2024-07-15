Neeru Bajwa’s gorgeous royal electric blue ensemble turns heads

Punjabi sensation Neeru Bajwa made heads turn as she looked every inch drop-dead-gorgeous in a regal electric blue outfit.

On Sunday, Neeru shared a picture on Instagram, posing in front of a mirror and looking like a doll in a royal electric blue garment with drizzles of embellishment. To add extra oomph to her look, she accessorised with ‘jhumkas’, a nose pin, a ‘maang tika’, and a silver-coloured ‘paranda’, a hair ornament made of silk threads and decorated with floral bunches at the bottom. The 43-year-old actress completed her look with minimal makeup to keep the focus on her outfit.

For the caption, Neeru posted a blue heart and added the title track of her film ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ by Diljit Dosanjh and Bunny Sagar.

‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ is a romantic comedy directed by Jagdeep Sidhu.

It is part of the ‘Jatt & Juliet’ franchise, which first came out in 2012, with the second instalment released in 2013. The film also stars Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, B. N. Sharma, and Nasir Chinyoti.

Neeru began her acting journey with the soap opera ‘Hari Mirchi Lal Mirchi’ in 2005. She was then seen in shows such as ‘Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani’.

The actress started working in films in 2013, first appearing in the multi-starrer Punjabi film ‘Saadi Love Story’, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, and Surveen Chawla. She paired up with Diljit again in the film ‘Jatt & Juliet’.

Neeru has since been seen in films such as ‘Naughty Jatts’, ‘Sargi’, ‘Aa Gaye Munde U.K. De’, ‘Proper Patola’, ‘Laung Laachi’, ‘Shadaa’, and ‘Maa Da Ladla’, among others.