Neeti Mohan’s mantra for work-life balance

Known for her hit Bollywood tracks like ‘Nainowale Ne’ and ‘Ishq Wala Love’, singer Neeti Mohan has revealed her mantra for how to balance motherly duties with career. Neeti is currently seen as the judge on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023’. The singing reality show also features Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host.

Neeti opened up on the mantra that she follows to manage her personal and professional lives. Neeti married model Nihaar Pandya in 2019. The couple have a baby boy Aryaveer, who was born in 2021. Neeti said: “My mantra is wherever you are, just be there 100 per cent. If you are with your child, just be with your child 100 per cent, and same goes for the work.” “I am not the one who will have a camera on my child, then check on him every time, because that’s not me. So that’s what makes me balanced. Wherever I am, I am passionately there. When I am with my child, I am only with him, no phone, nothing. And when I am at work, I will be in that zone. So that makes me balance it well,” added Neeti. On the work front, Neeti said that she is working on some independent music.