Neha Dhupia emphasises menstrual education for children

Actress Neha Dhupia recently shared her approach to raising awareness about menstruation, particularly with her children. Speaking at the GoFloRun event, which aims to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene and women’s health, Dhupia revealed how she focuses on normalizing menstruation as a natural part of life for her daughter Mehr.

As a mother of both a daughter and a son, Dhupia is committed to providing education and fostering open conversations about menstruation. Reflecting on her own upbringing, she said, “I was fortunate to grow up in a household where open conversations were always welcome. While my dad and brother weren’t part of these discussions, my mother and I could have private talks on such matters in an educated and modern environment.”

For her daughter Mehr, the actress emphasized the importance of normalizing menstruation and making it a subject of open discussion. She highlighted the rising number of young girls experiencing early menstruation and stated that addressing the topic with her children, particularly her daughter, has become more important than ever.

Dhupia also acknowledged that while her experience may be privileged compared to others, she recognizes how different it is for women who do not have access to similar education and support. Married to actor Angad Bedi, Neha welcomed her daughter Mehr in 2018, followed by the birth of their son, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, in October 2021. With her open approach to parenting and menstrual health, Dhupia continues to advocate for education and awareness on these crucial issues.