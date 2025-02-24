Nikita Dutta reveals 13-year commitment to a clean diet

Actress Nikita Dutta, known for her roles in Gold, Kabir Singh, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, recently opened up about her dedication to a clean and healthy lifestyle. The actress, who is an avid fitness enthusiast, has been committed to maintaining a strict diet and avoiding processed foods for over 13 years.

At a recent event, Nikita shared her philosophy on healthy eating and revealed the food temptations she has consciously eliminated from her diet. “I have been following this for the last 13 years since I adopted a healthier lifestyle, and I swear by it. I’m very proud to say that I have not touched instant noodles in all these years—no Maggi, no Ramen, nothing. I have also stayed away from biscuits, including the classic ones everyone enjoys,” she said.

Nikita further emphasized her strict stance on avoiding packaged foods. “I don’t eat farsan either. My belief is that no matter how healthy they claim to be, packaged foods always contain preservatives. Anything that has a shelf life of six months to two years is not part of my diet.”

Apart from her disciplined eating habits, Nikita is a passionate runner and has been participating in marathons for the past decade. She has maintained a six-year streak at the prestigious Bombay Marathon, inspiring many with her dedication to fitness.

On the work front, Nikita was last seen in Gharat Ganpati, marking her debut in Marathi cinema. Her performance received critical acclaim. Up next, she will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief and The Walking of a Nation, directed by Ram Madhvani.