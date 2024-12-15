Nilima Rane: Trailblazer in Nursing

Being recognised as one of the top ten finalists for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards (AGGNA) 2024 was a moment of immense pride for Nilima Pradeepkumar Rane, President of the Nursing Association TNAI Goa State Branch and a member of the Indian Nursing Council. With a career spanning over three decades, Rane has made significant contributions to the nursing profession, from her humble beginnings as a staff nurse at Goa Medical College and Hospital to her leadership role in the nursing community. Her journey has been marked by relentless dedication to improving the standards of nursing education, advocating for nurses’ rights, and enhancing patient care.

Nilima Pradeepkumar Rane, a dedicated nursing professional, has spent over three decades in the healthcare sector, touching countless lives with her contributions. She pursued a General Nurse Midwife course at Government Nursing School, Panjim, in 1984, followed by a B.Sc. in Nursing from IGNOU, New Delhi. Her career began at Goa Medical College and Hospital as a staff nurse, where she worked her way up to Assistant Matron after serving in various positions for 37 years. Rane has also been a nominated member of the Goa Nursing Council for two terms and an ex-member of the Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi. She has served as President of the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), Goa State Branch for two terms, actively participating in workshops, seminars, and conferences to enhance nursing education and working conditions.

Rane’s journey into nursing was inspired during her childhood in Canacona village, Goa, after volunteering at a medical health camp. There, she saw nurses working alongside doctors to help patients, an experience that deeply influenced her decision to pursue nursing. “I wanted to become a nurse to serve the sick and needy patients,” she shares. Over the years, she has witnessed significant changes in the nursing profession in India, particularly in education. The shift from the GNM diploma to a B.Sc. in Nursing, along with the introduction of master’s programs, has enhanced both the quality of education and career opportunities for nurses.

However, Rane has faced her share of challenges. One notable incident early in her career involved limited resources at the nurses’ hostel where she stayed while working as a staff nurse. This difficult situation motivated her to initiate a campaign to improve the living conditions of nurses. “I gathered 3,000 signed applications from nurses and submitted them to the Goa government, which led to positive changes,” she explains.

Being recognised as one of the top ten finalists for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards (AGGNA) 2024 was a moment of immense pride for Rane. “I feel incredibly honoured to be recognised, not just for myself but for the entire nursing community. This platform allows me to advocate for better policies and working conditions for nurses globally,” she says.

The AGGNA platform, founded by Dr Azad Moopen, is vital for highlighting the contributions of nurses and inspiring the younger generation to pursue the profession. Rane first learned about the awards through a post by Mrs. Shanti, a finalist from Andaman & Nicobar, and was motivated by the platform’s focus on recognising the hard work and resilience of nurses worldwide. “A platform like Aster Guardians is crucial for restoring faith in the nursing profession,” she asserts.

For those hesitant to enter the nursing profession, especially women, Rane’s message is clear: “Join nursing, serve those in need, and know that society will recognise your contributions.” She emphasises that accredited nursing colleges are now improving educational opportunities, and the stigma surrounding women in nursing is fading.

Rane is also passionate about ensuring the safety and well-being of nurses, particularly women who often work long hours. “Hospitals should provide safe accommodations, ensure round-the-clock security, and offer hygienic canteen practices,” she suggests, advocating for better safety measures for nursing staff.

Looking ahead, Rane is focused on securing a Directorate of Nursing to empower nurses in decision-making. She is working on policies to improve recruitment, stipends for nursing students, and pay allowances for postgraduate nurses. “I am committed to continuing education for nurses and advocating for the recognition they deserve,” she adds.

To her fellow nurses and healthcare professionals, Rane’s advice is simple but powerful: “Stay informed, engage in continuing education, and always strive for excellence. Your contributions make a significant difference in healthcare.”