Nimrat Kaur celebrates her mother with a heartfelt tribute on Guru Purnima

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actress Nimrat Kaur penned a moving tribute for her mother, Avinash Kaur.

She called her mom her “first home” and “divine mentor,” while expressing gratitude for the strength and wisdom she’s drawn from her over the years. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Airlift’ actress, on Thursday, posted a series of her photos with her mother alongside a heartfelt note. She shared a deeply emotional post honouring her mother, whose birthday coincidentally falls on the same day this year.

In her moving tribute, Nimrat reflected on the spiritual connection she shares with her mother. The ‘Dasvi’ actress also praised her mother’s grace, patience, and ability to find beauty in the ordinary things. She added that these qualities continue to guide and inspire her every day.

Nimrat Kaur wrote, “They say a teacher appears when the soul is ready. Before the ‘I’ was even named, my soul, through its eternal search was blessed to anchor itself in you Mama. And I know this to be something that shall transcend time and space as we know it.”

“I live life trying to emulate how you keep grace in the face of any adversity, how you choose patience and dignity no matter what life presents and how you simply make the ordinary, extraordinary every single day. It’s no co-incidence that today the Gurupurnima full moon aligns to celebrate you Ma, my first home, my divine mentor, my sanctum sanctorum. Happy Birthdday Mama…can’t wait to kiss and hug you and have some birthday cake together!!! @avinashsethi.10.”

Guru Purnima is a sacred Hindu festival observed on the full moon day of the Ashadha month. It is a day devoted to honouring teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. This year, Guru Purnima is being celebrated on July 10.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur most recently appeared in the film “Sky Force,” which hit theatres on January 24, 2025. She was also seen in the web series “Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs.”