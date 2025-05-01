Padmini Kolhapure returns to television after 11 years

Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure is all set to make a powerful comeback to television after more than a decade, taking on the regal role of Rajmata in the upcoming historical drama Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The series, which will soon premiere on Sony Entertainment Television, chronicles the life and legacy of the legendary Indian warrior king.

For Padmini, this return marks a homecoming of sorts, as she began her television career with Sony TV. Reflecting on her journey, the actress expressed heartfelt excitement about her return to the small screen with a character she finds deeply inspiring.

“Stepping into the world of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is incredibly special for me,” she shared. “Not only because of the powerful role I’m playing, but also because it marks my return to television after almost 11 years. Coming back to the same channel where it all began feels like completing a full circle.”

Speaking about her character, she added, “When this role came to me, I felt an instant connection with Rajmata. It’s rare to find a character who embodies quiet strength, grace, and depth. She is not just a queen or a mother—she is the soul of the kingdom, a guide and anchor for Prithviraj. Playing her feels like a tribute to all the strong women in history who influenced change from behind the scenes.”

Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan will depict the transformative journey of the legendary king from a young prince to a valiant ruler, highlighting the obstacles and triumphs that defined his path. The show also features Anuja Sathe, Ronit Roy, and Rumi Khan in key roles.

With an epic narrative and a stellar cast, the series promises to bring grandeur and emotion to prime time, with Padmini Kolhapure’s Rajmata set to become a symbol of grace and power.