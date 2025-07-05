Parenting: Daily bathing tips for babies in the changing season

As temperatures fluctuates during these months, keeping your baby cool, clean, and comfortable becomes a top priority. Bathing plays a key role in helping regulate a baby’s body temperature, maintaining hygiene, and preventing heat-related issues like rashes or irritation. However, baby skin is delicate, and over-bathing or using harsh baby skincare products can do more harm than good.

Here’s how to do it the right way!

Choose the right time for a bath

Timing matters. Opt for a bath during the cooler parts of the day, typically early morning or late evening. This helps refresh your baby after a sweaty night or wind down before bedtime. Avoid the hottest hours of the day to prevent your baby from getting overheated or chilled after the bath.

Stick to one bath per day (or less)

In seasonal change, it might be tempting to bathe your baby multiple times to beat the changing weather. However, one bath per day is usually enough. For extra freshness, you can wipe your baby down with a soft, damp cloth during the day, focusing on sweat-prone areas like the neck, armpits, and diaper region.

That said, babies don’t need to be bathed every day. Yes, you heard that right! If you’re a new parent wondering, “How often should I bathe my newborn?” you’re not alone. As their skin adjusts to the dry air, newborns shed about three layers of skin within their first week, and this is perfectly normal. That’s why it’s ideal to delay your newborn’s first bath for at least two weeks. During this time, skin irritation can be prevented by keeping your baby adequately moisturised with a natural balm made for delicate, sensitive skin. After the initial two-week period, start bathing your little one two to three times a week using gentle, newborn-friendly bath products, and adjust the schedule based on their skin condition and daily routine.

Keep the water temperature just right

Use lukewarm water - never hot or cold. Test the water with your elbow or the inside of your wrist. The right temperature helps your baby feel comfortable and prevents skin dryness or irritation.

Use gentle, natural bathing products and moisturise well

“A baby’s delicate skin is especially sensitive, so it’s crucial to use the right kind of products, those that cleanse gently without stripping away essential moisture. Avoid traditional soaps, which can be harsh and drying. Instead, opt for 100% soap-free gentle bathing bars, foaming baby washes, or mild shampoos that are specifically formulated for newborns and made with natural, plant-based ingredients. Always choose products that are hypoallergenic and free from parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

After bathing, gently pat your baby dry with a soft towel.

Pay close attention to areas like the neck folds, behind the ears, and other skin creases where moisture can linger and cause rashes or irritation. Once your baby is completely dry, apply a natural baby moisturising balm to lock in hydration.

This helps keep the skin soft.

Using gentle, chemical-free products and a proper moisturising routine not only supports healthy skin but also reduces the risk of irritation, allergies, and heat rashes.”

Says Akanksha Sharma the Co-founder and CEO of CITTA

Dress right, prevent rashes & make bath time fun

Once your baby is clean and dry, dress them in light, breathable cotton clothing that allows the skin to stay cool and dry. Avoid tight-fitting or synthetic fabrics, as these can trap heat and lead to irritation or heat rashes, especially in the folds of the skin like the neck, thighs, and underarms.

Keep an eye out for signs of heat rash, tiny red bumps or areas of discomfort. To prevent this, ensure your baby stays cool throughout the day with gentle cleansing, loose clothing, and short, refreshing baths when needed.

Finally, always prioritise safety and comfort during bath time. Never leave your baby unattended, even for a second. Use soft washcloths, gentle splashing, and a couple of safe bath toys to create a calming and fun experience.

A daily bath, or even less frequent bathing, especially for newborns, is a great way to keep your baby fresh and happy. Hope these tips help you make bath time a soothing, safe, and skin-friendly part of your baby’s routine.