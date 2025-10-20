Parineeti Chopra blessed with a baby boy, shares heartwarming announcement

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Sunday and joyfully shared the news with fans through a heartwarming joint post on Instagram.

The announcement came with a soft celadon-striped creative that read: “He’s finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.” The couple’s emotional message reflected their excitement as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

Earlier in the day, reports suggested that Parineeti had been admitted to a leading hospital in New Delhi in preparation for delivery. The actress, who recently starred in the film Amar Singh Chamkila, had moved to the national capital a few weeks ago to be closer to Raghav and her family during the final phase of her pregnancy.

The couple’s joyous news comes a little over a year after their much-talked-about wedding. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a dreamlike ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding beautifully blended Bollywood charm with political dignity, attended by select guests including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The bride wore an elegant ivory lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav chose a classic cream sherwani.

Their love story reportedly began years ago in London, where they were students. After reconnecting in India, their relationship blossomed. Parineeti had once written after their wedding, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew… Our forever begins now.”

Now, with the arrival of their baby boy, the couple steps into a beautiful new phase as a family. Fans and well-wishers across the country have been showering them with blessings and congratulations.