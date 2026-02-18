Pooja Bhamrrah on Preet’s Awakening

With the second season of ‘Kohrra’ now streaming on Netflix, Pooja Bhamrrah steps into one of the most layered roles of her career as Preet Bajwa — a woman shaped by patriarchy, silence, and sacrifice, who ultimately chooses herself. In a candid conversation, the actor opens up about Preet’s emotional awakening, the intense preparation behind the role, and what makes this character so powerful and relatable.

Speaking about Preet’s journey, Pooja shares that she sees her as a woman from a typical conservative Punjabi family deeply entrenched in patriarchy. For most of her life, Preet has lived on someone else’s terms — first her brother’s and then her husband’s. She has quietly endured expectations placed upon her as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother, constantly adjusting and shrinking herself to fit into roles defined by others. However, as the season unfolds and cracks begin to appear in the carefully constructed façade of her family life, Preet is forced to confront harsh truths. Betrayal from those she trusted most becomes her reality, and the cost of silence grows unbearable. At her lowest point, she makes a choice — not out of rebellion, but survival. “She finally decides to take control, to get into the driver’s seat of her life,” Pooja explains. “She isn’t worried about the consequences anymore. She wants to do right by herself for a change. What people think, what her family thinks — nothing matters anymore. Not even her husband or kids. She’s finally spreading her wings. Where that leads — you’ve got to watch the show.”

Portraying that internalized silence and slow-burning transformation required deep emotional investment. Pooja admits the role was intense because Preet’s resistance isn’t loud or dramatic — it simmers beneath the surface. “Half our work is done when it’s a well-written script,” she says, crediting the show’s writing as the foundation of her performance. Her preparation began with detailed discussions with directors Sudip and Faisal, who gently introduced her to Preet’s world and helped her understand the emotional landscape of the character.

Workshops with acting coach Nitin Goel further shaped her portrayal. Pooja describes the process as immersive and emotionally exhausting, but deeply rewarding. Through these sessions, she and her co-actor Rannvijay were able to organically build the strained yet layered marriage that forms the backbone of Preet’s journey. They explored not just conflict, but the history, compromises, and unspoken tensions that define their relationship, ensuring it felt authentic and lived-in.

Ultimately, Pooja hopes audiences connect with the emotional truth of Preet’s story. For her, choosing oneself is not always dramatic or glamorous — sometimes it is simply about survival. With ‘Kohrra’, she doesn’t just play a character; she embodies a woman reclaiming her narrative. Preet Bajwa’s story is raw, uncomfortable, and empowering all at once, promising a performance that lingers long after the credits roll.