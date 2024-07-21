Pragya Kapoor’s ‘Maali’ triumphs at Swedish International Film Fest

Swedish model, producer, and philanthropist Pragya Kapoor is celebrating a notable victory as her environmentally conscious film, “Maali,” clinched the Best International Feature Film Award at the prestigious Swedish International Film Fest. This accolade is particularly meaningful for Kapoor, who was born and raised in Sweden. Kapoor, renowned for her successful production credits including “Kedarnath,” “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,” and “Fitoor,” has always been passionate about environmental issues. Her latest project, “Maali,” is a reflection of this commitment. The film’s recognition in Sweden, her home country, adds an extra layer of significance to the win.

In a statement, Kapoor expressed her pride and excitement: “It feels amazing that my film is showing in my home country. For ‘Maali’ to win the Best Feature Film Award makes me incredibly proud! ‘Maali’ is precious to me because of its simplicity and honesty. The message it carries makes you think. We have been receiving love from all over the world for ‘Maali,’ and it fills my heart with immense gratitude. The fact that it won accolades in a festival in Sweden, where I was born and raised, makes this win even more special.” “Maali” tells the poignant story of Tulsi, a 16-year-old girl who transitions from the tranquility of the mountains to the harsh realities of urban life. The film delves into Tulsi’s experiences as she encounters the city’s darker aspects, such as greed, loneliness, and depression. Its environmental themes and compelling narrative have resonated with audiences globally. The film’s success extends beyond Sweden; “Maali” is also the only Indian feature film selected for the Queens World Film Festival. Written by Shiv C. Shetty and Sonali Rana, and directed by Shetty, the film made its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Kapoor’s triumph at the Swedish International Film Fest highlights the growing international recognition of “Maali.” Her pride in the film’s accomplishments underscores the powerful message it delivers and the global impact it is making. As “Maali” continues to receive acclaim, Kapoor’s commitment to blending cinema with environmental advocacy remains a focal point of her career.