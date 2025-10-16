Pregnancy and spine care: Tips for a healthy back during and after pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey. But it can bring many changes to a woman’s body. One of the most common problems is back pain. As the baby grows, the mother’s posture changes. The spine must carry more weight. This can cause pain in the lower back, hips, or shoulders. With proper care, women can keep their spine healthy during and after pregnancy.

Understanding Back Pain During Pregnancy

Back pain during pregnancy is very common. It often starts in the lower back or the sacral area. The main reasons are the growing weight of the baby, hormonal changes, and changes in posture. Extra weight shifts the body forward. This puts pressure on the spine. Some women feel pain in the hips or thighs because of pressure on the nerves.

Tips for a Healthy Back During Pregnancy

1.Maintain Good Posture

Stand straight and do not slouch. Keep your shoulders back and chest lifted. When sitting, use a chair that supports your lower back. Place a small pillow behind your lower back if needed. Good posture reduces stress on the spine.

2.Exercise Regularly

Gentle exercises are helpful. Walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga are good options. Strong back and abdominal muscles support the spine. Avoid high-impact exercises or activities that risk falling. Always consult your doctor before starting new exercises.

3. Lift Carefully

When picking up objects, bend your knees, not your waist. Keep the object close to your body. Avoid lifting heavy items, especially in the later stages of pregnancy. Proper lifting protects the spine and prevents injury.

4.Use Supportive Gear

Supportive shoes help with balance. Some women use maternity belts to support the lower back and abdomen. Sleeping with a pillow between the knees or under the abdomen can reduce spine pressure.

5.Apply Heat or Cold

Warm compresses relax tense muscles. Cold packs reduce inflammation. Avoid extreme temperatures. Check with your doctor before applying heat or cold, especially on the abdomen.

6.Stay Hydrated and Eat Well

Drink enough water and eat a healthy diet. Proper nutrition keeps muscles and ligaments strong. Take enough calcium and vitamin D for bone health. Avoid excessive weight gain, as it increases pressure on the spine.

Caring for Your

Back After Pregnancy

After delivery, some women may continue to have back pain. Breastfeeding and lifting the baby can strain the spine. Lack of rest can make the pain worse.Sit in a comfortable chair with good back support while feeding your baby. Continue gentle exercises to strengthen your back and core muscles. Always bend your knees, not your back, when lifting the baby. Take short breaks and rest whenever possible. These steps help reduce strain and protect your spine.

When to See a doctor

Most back pain during pregnancy is mild. It can be managed with home care. But if pain is severe or lasts more than a few days, consult a doctor. See a doctor if you have numbness, weakness, or fever. Early treatment can prevent complications.

Conclusion

Back pain is common during pregnancy. But it can be managed with care and healthy habits. Maintain good posture, exercise gently, lift carefully, and use support when needed. After delivery, continue these steps to keep your back healthy.

A healthy spine is important for overall well-being. With the right habits, mothers can protect their back. They can stay active and comfortable during pregnancy and after childbirth.

(The writer is a Consultant - Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)