Rising liver diseases among young women: A growing concern

In the lead-up to World Hepatitis Day on July 28, health experts have raised alarms about the significant rise in liver diseases among young women aged 23-35. This annual observance aims to increase global awareness of hepatitis—a condition marked by liver inflammation—and related diseases.

Experts point out that young women are increasingly affected by conditions such as alcohol-related liver disease, fatty liver, hepatitis, and cirrhosis. This troubling trend is leading to higher rates of mortality and morbidity within this demographic.

Dr. Uday Sanglodkar, Senior Consultant Hepatologist at Gleneagles Hospitals Parel, emphasized the urgency of early screening and management to improve outcomes for these women. “Severe liver conditions like acute viral hepatitis, cirrhosis, alcoholic hepatitis, fatty liver, and NASH (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) are on the rise among young adults, including women,” he said. “This increase is closely linked to unhealthy lifestyle choices and excessive alcohol use, which have become social norms. While the prevalence is higher among men, the impact on women is equally concerning.”

Dr. Sanglodkar highlighted common symptoms such as jaundice, weight loss, nausea, weakness, and ascites, noting an uptick in young female patients in recent years. These symptoms often go unnoticed until the condition becomes severe, underscoring the need for greater awareness and proactive health measures.

Dr. Prakash Kurane, General and HPB Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Mumbai, pointed out additional factors contributing to the rise in liver diseases among young women. “Poor dietary choices, drug abuse, and unprotected sexual activity are significant contributors,” he said. “Early intervention is crucial to preventing severe complications, including the potential need for liver transplants.” The liver plays a vital role in detoxifying the body, processing nutrients, regulating hormones, supporting the immune system, and storing essential nutrients. However, young women face increased liver-related issues due to factors like alcohol consumption, smoking, inadequate water intake, excessive sodium consumption, viral infections, and prolonged use of certain medications.

Health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol levels further elevate the risk of liver problems among young women. Cirrhosis and NASH can cause severe liver damage, leading to permanent scarring and fat accumulation, which pose significant health risks.

Hepatitis remains a major concern, with various causes including viruses and toxins. Dr. Sanglodkar emphasized the importance of vaccination, particularly for high-risk individuals. “Vaccines against Hepatitis A and B are essential for those at high risk,” he said.

As World Hepatitis Day approaches, health experts urge young women to prioritize liver health through regular screenings, a balanced diet, moderated alcohol consumption, and avoiding risky behaviors. By taking these steps, young women can protect themselves from severe liver diseases and ensure a healthier future.