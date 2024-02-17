Sai Shriya Yenuga Dazzles in Bharatanatyam Arangetram Debut

Sai Shriya Yenuga, the epitome of grace and talent, showcased her Bharatanatyam Arangetram at Ravindra Bharathi, marking a historic milestone as the youngest dancer ever to accomplish this feat. The auspicious occasion was graced by esteemed personalities including Rentala Chandra Sekhar, IAS (Retd), Chairman, Centre for The Digital Future and Former Secretary, Electronics & IT, along with Dr Oleti Parvateesam, a renowned Literary Scholar, writer, and orator, and Kalasri Dr Maddali Usha Gayatri, recipient of the Hamsa Award & Kuchipudi Dance Exponent, and Dr. P. Rama Devi, Professor at the University of Silicon Andhra, USA.

Sai Shriya Yenuga embarked on her Bharatanatyam journey at the tender age of 5 under the tutelage of Guru Shubha Dhananjay, and her parents Yenuga Suresh and Mani Radhika. At just 21 years old, Sai Shriya’s dedication and passion for the art form shone brightly throughout her performance. Reflecting on her aspirations, she expressed, “I aspire to be a people’s dancer, spreading the essence of Bharatanatyam to every corner of the globe, making it a universal practice.” The event was made even more special with the presence of Suryanarayana Yenuga and Bharathi Devi, along with Yegnanarayana Karamcheti and Bhramaramba, adding to the festive atmosphere and celebrating Sai Shriya’s remarkable achievement.