Sameera Reddy reveals how she fights her every day fears

Actress Sameera Reddy shares a powerful personal reflection on her journey of self-healing, fear, and emotional balance. Known for her honest and motivating social media presence, the actress took to Instagram to share a calming video of herself practicing yoga, paired with a heartfelt note.

In her emotional message, Sameera described yoga as a steady anchor through life’s ups and downs. “Every day I fight my fears & you bring me balance,” she wrote. “You make me corner my mind and deal with what I feel… you let me find my answers.” The post highlighted how yoga not only strengthens the body but also brings clarity and peace to the mind and soul.

Reddy added that the discipline has helped her reconnect with herself and express emotions she couldn’t voice elsewhere. “The head, heart, and the practice—it’s all connected,” she wrote, expressing gratitude for her teachers and mentors. She also added Jackie Shroff’s popular “Saans le lamba” dialogue as the video’s background, blending calmness with pop culture flair.

Known for films like Race, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, and Musafir, Sameera has been away from the silver screen, with her last appearance in the 2013 Kannada action drama Varadhanayaka. Now 46, she continues to inspire followers by documenting her fitness and emotional wellness journey online, often sharing unfiltered glimpses of her workout routines and personal transformation.