Shilpa Shetty dazzles in Emerald ensemble

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra, renowned for her fitness regimen and impeccable fashion sense, once again stole the spotlight with her latest ensemble. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actress shared captivating pictures of herself donning an emerald-colored outfit, exuding elegance and charm.

In the snapshots, Shilpa effortlessly flaunted the vibrant hue, complementing it with a cream-colored shawl adorned with intricate floral patterns, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, acclaimed for her role in ‘Super Deluxe’, couldn’t help but admire Shilpa’s sartorial choice, expressing her awe with a simple yet heartfelt comment, “Wow.”

Shilpa’s legion of fans echoed Samantha’s sentiments, flooding the comments section with praises and adoration for the actress’s stunning appearance.

One admirer gushed, “Queen, you always look so good.”

Another fan chimed in, “Wow, looking so beautiful and gorgeous.”

A third fan lauded Shilpa as a “gorgeous classy diva,” encapsulating the sentiment shared by many of her devoted followers.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is gearing up for her forthcoming Kannada movie, ‘KD - The Devil’, which features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta. As anticipation mounts for her upcoming project, Shilpa continues to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talents both on and off the screen.