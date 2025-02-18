Shilpa Shetty ‘unleashes her inner beast’ with Gorilla jumps

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is back with another powerful fitness challenge, this time showcasing her impressive gorilla jumps workout.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress encouraged her followers to “unleash their inner beast” and take on this intense plyometric move, designed to boost strength, agility, and cardiovascular endurance. On Monday, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she is seen doing gorilla jumps workout. Alongside the clip, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Go Wild, Not Mild! Unleash your inner beast with 3 rounds of Gorilla Jumps—each lasting 60 seconds, followed by a 60-second rest between rounds. This powerful plyometric move boosts agility, explosiveness, and full-body strength, all while firing up your cardiovascular endurance.”

She added, “Incorporate it into your HIIT routine for an intense burn or super-set it with weight training to level up your workout game. Ready to jump into action? Let’s go! #MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #HIIT #Intense #Strong.”

The workout, which involves three rounds of 60-second gorilla jumps with a 60-second rest in between, is designed to improve agility, explosiveness, full-body strength, and cardiovascular endurance.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actress had previously demonstrated how to achieve balance with a Bosu Ball workout. She posted a video wherein she explained how a Bosu Ball workout challenges the body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups. She highlighted its ability to enhance functional fitness, reduce injury risks, and build overall strength and stability.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “Mondays are for BALANCE A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength. #MondayMotivation #SwastgRahoMastRaho #BosuBallWorkout #BalanceYourWay #Balance.”

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series “Indian Police Force,” where she portrayed Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara Shetty IPS. She also appeared in the 2021 comedy film “Hungama 2.”