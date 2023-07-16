Soulful blend of Indian Classical Music

Ragini Shankar, born in a family with a musical lineage spanning seven generations, she began her training in Hindustani Classical Violin at the tender age of four with her illustrious grandmother, Padma Bhushan Dr N Rajam, and her exemplary mother Dr Sangeeta Shankar. Ragini’s concerts are marked by astounding accuracy, tonal quality & exceptional fingering and bowing techniques. A recipient of the distinguished Aditya Birla KalaKiran Award and the Jashn-e-Youngistan award presented by the Vice President of India, Ragini gave her first public performance at the age of eleven, in Bharat Bhavan Cultural Center, Bhopal. Thereafter she has performed in many prestigious music festivals all over India, North America, Europe, UK and South-east Asia. Ragini also gives lecture demonstrations and conducts workshops. Accompanying Ragini Shankar on the table is the brilliant young Abhishek Mishra of the Benares Gharana.



I have visited Hyderabad many times since my aunt resides here. It is a privilege and pleasure for me to perform for the prestigious KST (Kailas Sangeet Trust). The rich cultural heritage of the beautiful city of Hyderabad is a pride for our nation and I am looking forward to performing here.

Collaboration with Abhishek Mishra and Anupama:

The classical music enthusiasts of Hyderabad will experience a soulful evening with monsoon ragas being the theme of the festival called ‘Saawan Aayo’. The musical evening is being held at Ravindra Bharathi on the 16th of July at 5pm. I will be playing the violin alongside the very talented Shri. Abhishek Mishra, who will be accompanying me on the tabla. It gives me immense joy to be performing alongside the esteemed and renowned classical music sitarist, Anupama Bhagwat for the finale of the evening where we will be presenting a jugalbandi performance. The combination of our musical expressions, weaving together the melodic intricacies of the sitar and the violin will be a unique and memorable experience for the music loving community of Hyderabad.

Significance of Guru Shishya Parampara:

The Guru Shishya Parampara holds immense significance in the realm of classical music, as the role of a guru is crucial in nurturing and grooming young aspiring musicians, while providing inspiration and guidance on their musical journey. This traditional guru-disciple relationship fosters a deep connection, not only centered on musical education but also encompassing values, discipline, and a profound understanding of the art form. The guru acts as a mentor, imparting their knowledge, experience, and expertise to their disciples, shaping their musical skills, refining their technique, and instilling in them a passion for music. Through this sacred bond, the guru not only imparts technical knowledge but also offers invaluable insights, teachings, and anecdotes instilling a sense of devotion, dedication, and reverence for the art form. The Guru Shishya Parampara remains a cornerstone of classical music, preserving its rich heritage and ensuring the continuity and evolution of this timeless art form for generations to come.

Monsoon ragas and their significance:

Growing up in the vibrant city of Mumbai, the monsoon season holds a profound significance for me. The arrival of the monsoon brings a sense of anticipation, rejuvenation, and a unique charm to the city. In the realm of classical music, this season holds a special place as it is adorned with ragas specifically dedicated to the monsoon months.

Anupama Bhagwat is an internationally acclaimed, refreshingly versatile sitarist, has carved a niche in Indian Classical Music with a repertoire of global performances since 1995. Born in a family of musicians, she began her training in sitar in Bhilai at the age of nine and has acquired the finesse of the Gayaki Style while bringing out its lyrical beauty and subtly nuanced style – modelled upon the human voice with the emotive cadences of sitar.

As one of the leading disciples of the legendary polymath and musical universalist Shri Acharya Bimalendu Mukherjee (himself a disciple of Late Ustad Enayat Khan of the Imdadkhani Gharana style), her sensitivity and erudition has taken her to the highest echelons of the modern genre, while remaining true to tradition.

Accompanying Anupama on the tabla is the dynamic Ojas Adhiya who has played with the stalwarts of Indian classical music and also performed with the legendary group Shakti.

On Hyderabad:

I have had the pleasure of visiting Hyderabad on multiple occasions. The opportunity to perform in this city fills me with immense joy and excitement. I am also one of the founding members of the esteemed Kailas Sangeet Trust (KST). It is a momentous occasion for me to present my musAic and share it with the classical music enthusiasts of Hyderabad. This performance holds great personal significance and provides an opportunity to create a memorable experience for the music-loving community in this beautiful city. I am deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity and eagerly look forward to delivering a captivating performance that resonates with Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage.

Collaboration with Ojhas Adhiya:

I am overjoyed to once again collaborate with the exceptionally talented Ojhas Adhiya, who will accompany me on the tabla. Our previous performances together have been immensely satisfying and successful. The occasion to perform alongside Ojhas Adhiya once more adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to our upcoming show in Hyderabad. Our seamless musical chemistry and shared passion for our craft promise to have a good experience for the audience. I am absolutely delighted to perform a short jugalbandi alongside the classical music violinist, Ragini Shankar.

Raagas in monsoon season:

The ragas, capture the essence of the rainy season, evoking emotions, moods, and imagery associated with it. They feature distinct melodic structures, incorporating particular notes and phrases that emulate the coolness of raindrops, the majestic rumble of thunderclouds, and the overall ambiance of the monsoon. Listening to and performing these ragas during the monsoon months create a mesmerizing and evocative musical experience. The music resonates with the sights, sounds, and sensations of the season, immersing both the musician and the listener in a contemplative and emotional journey. These ragas possess the power to evoke a range of emotions, from the joy and ecstasy of rainfall to the yearning and longing for love or the divine. The tradition of dedicating ragas to the monsoon season not only celebrates the beauty of nature but also highlights the deep connection between music and the environment. It serves as a reminder of how nature influences human expression and how music can capture and communicate the essence of a particular season or mood.