Study warns paracetamol may not be safe during pregnancy

Paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, has long been regarded as the safest and most widely used painkiller during pregnancy. However, a new study suggests its use may be associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs), including autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), in children.

The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Massachusetts and Harvard University, analyzed 46 studies covering data from over 100,000 individuals. Of these, 27 studies reported significant associations between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and developmental challenges.

“The majority of the studies reported positive associations of prenatal acetaminophen use with ADHD, ASD, or NDDs in offspring,” said Andrea A. Baccarelli of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the study’s corresponding author.

Researchers noted that acetaminophen can cross the placental barrier, potentially leading to oxidative stress, hormonal disruptions, and epigenetic changes — all of which may interfere with foetal brain development.

Previous studies have also raised concerns. A 2017 report linked prolonged acetaminophen use (22–28 days) in pregnancy with higher ADHD risk, while a study published earlier this year suggested increased ADHD odds in girls exposed to the drug in utero.

While acetaminophen remains the preferred pain relief option due to its relatively favorable safety profile compared to alternatives, experts advise cautious use.

“Appropriate and immediate steps should be taken to advise pregnant women to limit acetaminophen consumption to protect their offspring’s neurodevelopment,” Baccarelli said, while calling for further large-scale research to confirm the risks.