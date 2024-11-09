Supporting mental health for women going through menopause

Menopause is something every woman goes through at a certain point, typically between 45 to 55 years of age. While it marks the end of fertility from a medical standpoint, it brings a bunch of physical, emotional, andmental shifts. One thing that often gets overlooked is how menopause affects the mental health of a woman. The hormonal shifts, societal expectations, and personal responsibilities can put weight on her emotional well-being. During this time, it’s crucial that women get the support they need during this sensitive time to take care of both their body and mind.

Understanding the Mental Health Impact of Menopause

When menopause is brought up, the conversation often revolves around the more obvious physical symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, and irregular periods. However, what tends to be overlooked is the significant emotional impact that accompanies this phase of life, which can be equally, if not more, challenging. Women going through menopause may find themselves dealing with a range of mental health concerns, including:

Mood swings

Hormonal fluctuations, particularly involving estrogen, are often thought to be the main cause behind sudden mood shifts, leaving women feeling irritable, frustrated, or sometimes unexpectedly sad, even when no clear reason for these feelings seems present.

Anxiety

The way in which the body is changing can give rise to feelings of uncertainty, and the stress of balancing family obligations, work commitments, and perhaps even romantic relationships can make these feelings of anxiety seem even more overwhelming.

Low self-esteem

Changes in physical appearance, combined with societal expectations around body image, often contribute to a woman feeling ‘less’, leading to a loss of confidence that is difficult to shake off.

Cognitive changes

Some women may find themselves experiencing moments of forgetfulness or difficulty concentrating, often referred to as “brain fog,” which only adds to their stress and feelings of frustration, as these cognitive challenges can affect day-to-day functioning and add to the mental burden.

Providing Emotional Support

One of the first and perhaps most important steps in offering support to women during menopause is to recognize that the psychological changes they are going through are not something that can simply be dismissed as “in their head.” These are very real challenges. Here are a few suggestions on how mental well-being can be better supported:

Create a healthy environment

A key part of addressing the emotional impact of menopause is ensuring that women feel comfortable and safe enough to discuss their experiences openly. It’s important to foster an environment where such conversations can happen naturally, without judgment, and where the focus is on normalizing these feelings rather than dismissing them. Women should know that sharing their stories is not only okay but also encouraged.

Build a support network

It is often beneficial to encourage women to connect with others who are also going through or have gone through menopause, as this can create a space where they can share their experiences, provide mutual support, and develop a healthy approach to coping with the emotional and psychological challenges that come with this life transition.

Seek professional help

If emotions such as sadness, despair, or panic begin to feel overwhelming, women should be supported and encouraged to seek professional help. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is often considered an effective approach for managing the emotional challenges associated with menopause, as it provides tools that help women process their emotions and develop strategies for navigating difficult situations, both in their day-to-day lives and in the more emotionally trying moments.

Menopause, for a long time, has been stigmatized as some sort of ending, and people may not realize how sensitive this period is for women. It could instead be seen as an opportunity for renewal, a time when women can focus on what is most meaningful to them, as this phase of life also symbolizes wisdom, growth, and experience. Women at this stage are often more resilient than ever, ready to embrace new challenges with a sense of grace and strength.

(Dr Aparna Jha MBBS, MS, DNB (OBGY), MRCOG Obstetrics & Gynecology, Apollo Cradle and Children’s Hospital, Bangalore)