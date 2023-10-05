'The Bride Side’ podcast by Gaurav Gupta

Fashion designer Gaurav Gupta announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind digital bridal podcast series called ‘The Bride Side’. Conceptualised to decode all things bridal, the first season of the podcast started streaming on Instagram and YouTube.



To commemorate the occasion, Gupta shared “It’s truly remarkable to witness the evolution of the Indian bride. The brand has been at the centre of the paradigm shift of how the audience has been perceiving bridal wear altogether – from our concept saree gowns to sculpted lehengas glistening in glass bugle beads in striking colours – the brides are no longer bound by conventions but are empowered to express themselves through fashion & design in the most extraordinary ways. The digital podcast series is a celebration of their journey in curating their most special day”.

TheCountry’s leading celebrity stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania and celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur, Namrata Soni, join the designer, Gaurav Gupta for the first two seasons, as part of the bridal panel, to talk about the concept of contemporary bridal fashion and its evolution while talking about current bridal trends.

Anaita Shroff Adajania says, “Today’s brides are reshaping the definition of picture-perfect on their wedding day. In this digital podcast series, we’re thrilled to demonstrate the harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, here’s to a new elegance!”

“The world of bridal makeup is evolving, and it’s a privilege to be part of this transformation. The Bride Side will inspire brides to embrace their natural beauty while adding a touch of magic”, concludes Namrata Soni.

The digital podcast has been envisioned to feature distinct themes, each celebrating the brides of today who are more expressive, confident, and assertive in embracing traditions in their own personal ways thereby crafting their own unique vision for their special day.

The vivacious Indian actress, Banita Sandhu has been featured in the first season of ‘The Bride Side’ where the bridal panel is talking about the IT colours for the upcoming season like how new iconic colours from Gaurav Gupta Couture have been going viral globally with the Neon Green saree which was worn by Beyonce for her Renaissance World Tour Concert or the Electric Blue gown which was worn by Cardi B on the Grammy’s red carpet, the panel highlights how modern brides are breaking free from conventional norms, expressing their individuality through a burst of colours, unconventional silhouettes, and unique styling choices.