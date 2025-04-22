The side-effects of a keto diet

Think about your own meals in the past. How do you feel after a fruit meal or after salads or vegetable juices? Charged? Now think about a meal of meat or paneer. Drowsy? When we eat what Mother Nature has designed for us, we feel light and energetic. Your body keeps letting you know what is good and what is not. But the effects are not just temporary. A long term keto diet can have a number of side effects such as –

Constipation

Due to the lack of dietary fibre.

High blood pressure

The high fat goes into the blood stream, thickening the blood and also narrowing arteries.

High cholesterol levels

Only animals produce cholesterol. We are animals, and so we produce cholesterol too, but all the excess cholesterol comes from animal products, including dairy in our diet.

Acid reflux

In order to digest a high protein diet, the stomach has to produce more hydrochloric acid, leading to acidity.

Kidney issues

Animal protein is toxic for kidneys. The rise in blood pressure contributes as well.

Gout

Excess proteins result in high uric acid, resulting in gout.

Nutrient deficiency

Plants are high in vitamins, phytonutrients, antioxidants much needed for optimum health.

Inflammation

Meat and animal products are high in free radicals causing inflammation all over the body.

Fuzzy thinking and mood swings

Low carb diets can cause confusion, irritability and brain fog.

Electrolyte imbalance

A body in ketosis will process electrolytes differently as it produces less insulin. Low insulin has a diuretic effect on the body, which means you lose many more vitamins and minerals to waste. This may lead to headaches, muscle cramping, chronic fatigue

Dehydration

When the body burns fat for energy instead of glucose, it can lead to loss of water and electrolytes, leading to dehydration.

Weight gain

Yes, in the end all that fat can add up, and the fat can also cause insulin resistance leading to high blood sugars.