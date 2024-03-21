She was just seven years old when circumstances steered her towards the stage and today Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Sarita Joshi is recognised as a theatre, television, and film thespian with a large and varied body of work. The veteran actor who plays the titular role in Nadira Zahir Babbar’s classic play ‘Sakubai’ is happy that Zee Theatre is translating it into Telugu and Kannada and says, “The protagonist may be from Maharashtra but Sakubai represents all domestic helpers whose stories we remain oblivious to even though they work for us. The stories of unheard women must be told.”

She praises writer and director Nadira Babbar for insightfully crafting a character who works for an affluent family in Mumbai and has a lot to say but has no one to share her thoughts with. With her powerful solo performance, Joshi not only brings Sakubai alive for the audience but also narrates how domestic workers are treated by society.

“It is good to know that this play is now going to reach a larger audience because this story and character are very close to my heart. It takes me back to the years when many wonderful, kind domestic helpers helped me raise my children.

Sakubai represents every woman who has suffered great hardships but still nurtures others. She has her own set of problems, but she laughs them away. She sings, dances, and finds humour in everything, “ says Joshi.

Over the years, Joshi has been hailed unequivocally for her effortless portrayal of Sakubai and the seamless way she impersonates various characters in the play; be it an innocent child or Mrs Kapoor, the lady of the house. “I hope this story helps more people to gain a glimpse of the inner world of women like Sakubai and look at them with increased respect and empathy,” concludes Sarita Joshi.

The play was penned and directed for stage by Nadia Zahir Babbar and is filmed by Suman Mukhopadhyay.