The Unseen Power

In an era of booming digital content, the “unseen” profession of voice-over artistry is emerging as a lucrative and dynamic career path, offering ample opportunities for talented individuals. Often termed voice acting, this craft brings stories to life without ever being seen, requiring a melodious voice, mastery of modulation, proficiency in languages, and a flair for multilingual communication.

“Your voice may be the base for livelihood!” says Madhuravani, a research student at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, emphasising the potential of this unique art form.

A growing industry with diverse roles

Referring to the growing importance of this particular art form, Madhuravani says that voice-over plays a pivotal role in narrating story backgrounds and presenting narratives effectively across various media. From traditional radio to modern broadcast platforms, background voices are in immense demand. The post-COVID surge of OTT platforms has particularly opened new avenues for dubbing artists, creating a wealth of opportunities. Voice-over effectively bridges the gap between visuals and storytelling, making it indispensable in media production.

Highlighting the qualities of the artist, she said that a skilled voice-over artist must possess vocal clarity and control over breathing. “Regular practice, including deep breathing exercises and warm-up routines, is crucial for enhancing voice quality. Precision in pronunciation, clear speech, and familiarity with different accents are also vital for those aiming at carving a niche in this field. Unfortunately, it’s disheartening to note that some of the voice-over artists are not concentrating on diction.”

On its growing importance, Madhuravani divides voice-over roles broadly into six categories—News or Story Narration, Commercial Advertisements, Public Service Announcements and Government Campaigns, Animation Industry, Movies, Serials, Translated Films, and Web Series, Radio and Podcast voice-overs.

Beyond these, interactive voice-over roles are prevalent in customer service sectors. This vast domain is not just a niche but a multi-crore industry. According to the Audio Publishers Association and global market statistics, the industry generates around $4.5 billion annually worldwide, with India’s share valued at hundreds of crores each year. Depending on the project, a talented voice-over artist can earn between Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 per project, with an average earning of approximately Rs 1,000 per hour. “

Digital transformation fuels demand

India’s rapid digital transformation has significantly boosted the demand for voice-over artists. With millions of smart phones providing easy access to diverse content, countless opportunities have emerged for artists, ranging from full-time positions to flexible freelance gigs. The growing popularity of YouTube channels has further increased project availability, enabling many voice-over artists to work from home studios.

Leading media houses, film industries, and advertising agencies are constantly seeking distinctive, captivating voices that leave a lasting impression. Young talents with unique voice modulation and strong narration skills can transform this into a highly lucrative career. The enduring quality of vocal cords, even as artist ages, underscores the timeless nature of this skill.

“Many celebrities are our rivals in this profession. For instance, actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Raviteja and others lent their voices in many movies giving added value to the content,” Madhuravani smiles.

For aspiring artists, numerous training institutions and online platforms offer specialised courses providing both theoretical and practical knowledge. Building skills and expanding professional networks are essential for success in this burgeoning field, she pointed out.

The post-pandemic era, especially with the remarkable surge in the OTT industry, marks a “golden era” for voice-over artists. With cinema halls temporarily shut, OTT platforms became a primary source of entertainment, recording a 30 percent global growth in 2020. In India, subscriber numbers grew by 65 percent, with web series and multilingual content significantly amplifying the demand for dubbing artists, solidifying their importance.

“So, if you have a unique voice, sharpen your skills, and step into the world of voice-over artistry – it may change your life with golden opportunities,” concludes Madhuravani, inviting aspiring artists to explore this vibrant industry.