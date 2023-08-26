Today is Women Equality Day: Empowering working women: Role, Bias and Diversity

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, led by Ritu Kardhal and 52 women scientists, marked a recent success. This underscores the evolving role of women in the workplace. In 2021, India’s World Bank-reported 19.2% female workforce participation contributed 17% to GDP. The Indian government cited around 25% female workforce participation, acknowledging the challenge to reach a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Recogniing women’s pivotal role is crucial for an inclusive future. Empowering women to excel amidst dual roles, dismantling biases, and embracing diversity is essential



It makes us question whether it is true liberation and empowerment or are women simply being shifted from one set of reservations to another, revealing the subtle boundary between bias masked as privilege?

Owing to my years of experiences in traversing the labyrinth of corporate corridors and overcoming challenges professionally, I find it both inspiring and imperative to discuss these issues. Someone fought for our right to study, and our right to vote - today we fight for a seat at a table and for our voices to be heard.

The journey towards equality has been long and arduous, but it is one that we must relentlessly pursue to pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future.

A balancing act of epic proportions

Juggling dual roles is a defining aspect of women’s careers, showcasing their resilience. Empowerment involves flexible work, on-site childcare, and evolved family structures. Encouraging shared family responsibilities allows women to shine while balancing work and life.

Championing diversity

Diversity is not just a buzzword but the driving force behind creativity, innovation, and sustainable growth, leading to richer problem-solving and more robust decision-making. A workplace should be where diversity is not an afterthought but a foundational value. By championing diversity, we can elevate our organiations to new heights of success.

Intersectionality and imposter syndrome

Acknowledging diverse journeys is crucial; intersectionality compounds challenges. LGBTQ+ women and different age groups face unique struggles. Imposter syndrome, feeling inadequate despite success, erodes confidence. Sharing strategies and experiences can offer solace and inspiration.

Pioneers in STEM: bridging the gender gap

As a senior woman leader in a male-dominated field, I understand the value of women in STEM. Boosting girls’ interest, offering mentorship, and support can foster a generation of female trailblazers who redefine boundaries and drive innovation.

Modern policies for modern realities

The move to remote work and flexible schedules is transformative, acknowledging dual roles and valuing personal lives, fostering a balanced, inclusive, and productive work environment through result-driven approaches.

Equal pay for equal value

The gender pay gap remains a persistent issue, reflecting deep-rooted inequalities in our society. It is time to redefine our approach to compensation, moving towards transparent salary structures that acknowledge and reward talent, irrespective of gender. Companies that commit to closing the pay gap demonstrate their commitment to fairness and equality.

Unapologetic pursuit of ambition

Societal norms often push women towards self-sacrifice, making us choose between family and career. However, we are not defined by either/or choices. With the right support and mentorship, we can unabashedly chase our dreams and ambitions. The stories of women who have broken free from these constraints serve as beacons of hope for those who dare to dream beyond the boundaries.

In conclusion

The path ahead is not without challenges, but it is also brimming with possibilities. As we embrace policies like paid parental leave and on-site childcare, we see a future where women’s career trajectories need not be derailed by prejudices and compromises.

For meaningful, lasting change to take place, corporations, governance and family units have to all come together. As a senior woman leader, I am more determined than ever to pave the way for those who come after me. By embracing our dual roles, overcoming biases, and championing diversity, we are not just transforming the workplace but shaping a world where every woman can reach her full potential and stand as a testament to the power of determination, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence.

(The author is a CEO, HealthCube)