Transforming workplace mental health and wellbeing

Ritika Arora is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Manah Wellness, a leading provider of workplace mental wellbeing services. With over two decades of experience in healthcare management, Ritika has played a pioneering role in shaping healthcare delivery, particularly focusing on preventive care. An alumna of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Ritika’s entrepreneurial journey spans three startups. At Manah Wellness, she champions innovative frameworks that prioritise proactive mental wellbeing, making her a key figure in the intersection of mental health and workplace culture. Her work also extends to exploring the connection between employee wellbeing and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

Excerpt from the interview:

Can you share the motivation behind founding Manah Wellness and how your previous entrepreneurial experiences influenced its creation?

During my time at Apollo Hospitals, our team was tasked with creating a low-cost delivery model for healthcare. It was then that I had a eureka moment: the realisation that curative care alone cannot solve the healthcare problem—it must be preventive and proactive. This insight ignited my passion for preventive health and wellness. My journey as an entrepreneur has been a lonely one, filled with stress, rejection, and failure. During my first start-up, I faced immense pressure as things didn’t go as planned. I realised there was no safe space for entrepreneurs to process their hardships or to take care of their mental wellbeing. This experience laid the foundation for Manah Wellness, where we focus on creating supportive environments for mental health, especially for those navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship.

What makes Manah Wellness’s approach to workplace mental wellbeing different from traditional Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs)?

At Manah Wellness, we prioritise preventive and proactive mental wellbeing, which is embodied in our proprietary ACTS Framework:

• Assessment: We offer proprietary self-assessments and check-in calls to help set goals.

• Content and Communication: We maintain a rich content repository, employee engagement tools, and internal communication strategies.

• Tools: We provide 1-on-1 counselling, wellbeing tools, and community support based on shared interests and goals.

• Skilling: We offer moderated and self-paced learning for employees, managers, HR, mental health champions, and leaders.

Our approach is different because we believe in a wellbeing-forward methodology, rather than an illness-backward approach. Our programs are designed to be relevant for every employee, ensuring that mental wellbeing is a priority across the board.

How does Manah Wellness tailor its services to meet the unique needs of employees across different industries, such as maritime, finance, and technology?

Every industry has its unique mental wellbeing challenges. For instance, in the maritime sector, workers are away from home for extended periods, which brings its own set of mental health challenges. In aviation, the high-risk nature of the job for pilots requires tailored mental health strategies. We’ve developed a four-level journey—explorer, enthusiast, practitioner, and champion—that is customised for each industry. This ensures that our programs are relevant and effective, addressing the specific mental health needs of employees in different sectors.

With mental health being a sensitive topic, how does Manah Wellness ensure high engagement and utilisation rates among employees?

Manah Wellness offers a comprehensive range of services that cater to the entire employee base, not just a select few. We understand that every employee is a stakeholder in mental healthcare. Our interventions are designed to empower employees to contribute towards creating a psychologically safe workplace. We combine clinical expertise with engaging, accessible tools that resonate with employees at all levels of the organisation. Our platform, Manahverse, is relevant for 100% of employees, helping them progress through the four stages of their mental wellbeing journey. By leveraging AI, Manahverse becomes a trusted, personalised space for each employee, encouraging daily engagement and consistent utilisation.

Can you elaborate on how the Manahverse platform enhances employees’ mental wellbeing and what sets it apart from other digital wellbeing platforms?

Manahverse is a comprehensive mental health universe, delivered through an app, that empowers employees to prioritise their wellbeing. It’s a safe space where individuals can explore their mental health, no matter where they are on their journey. The platform is designed to be relevant for every employee, helping them move through the four stages of their mental wellbeing journey—explorer, enthusiast, practitioner, and champion.

Key features of Manahverse include:

1. Information: A rich trove of resources to help employees understand and regulate their emotions.

2. Mood-board: Tools for self-awareness to better control emotions.

3. Nudges: Gentle reminders to guide positive behaviour.

4. Affirmations: Motivation and inspiration for challenging moments.

5. Skilling: Self-paced courses on mental wellbeing and stress management.

6. Journaling: A space for self-reflection and personal growth.

7. Assessment: Directional tools for mental wellbeing.

8. Book appointments with experts: Easy access to professional help.

9. Helpline: 24/7, multi-lingual counselling support.

Manahverse is more than just a digital platform—it’s a personal space that evolves with each employee, offering tailored support and resources to enhance their mental wellbeing.

What unique challenges do women face regarding mental health in the workplace, and how does Manah Wellness address these through its services?

As a woman and co-founder of a mental health startup, I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges of balancing work, children, and household responsibilities—all within the same 24 hours. This is a daily reality for many women, compounded by the pressure to excel in all areas of life. Discrimination and bias in the workplace add another layer of stress. At Manah Wellness, we recognise these unique challenges and address them through targeted support. We establish women-led support groups that provide safe spaces for sharing experiences and finding strength in community. Additionally, we offer resources and training that empower women at every stage of their lives, from adolescence to mid-life to menopause. By making bold, empathetic accommodations, we ensure that women’s wellbeing is not only valued but also seen as integral to the success of our customers.

What have been some of the most impactful outcomes or success stories from organisations that have adopted Manah Wellness’s services?

In the shipping sector, we’ve created 1,500 Wellbeing Champions—an achievement that stands as the highest in the world. These champions are trained to be sensitive to the emotions of their colleagues, providing support and creating safe spaces during times of distress. In aviation, we’ve developed learning modules that, as mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will train 2,500 pilots of Air India. Additionally, we’ve conducted over 10,000 emotional health assessments, laying the foundation for proactive mental wellbeing across various sectors.