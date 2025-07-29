Live
- Rajasthan CM meets PM Modi, discusses state's development
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Debuts in India with Smarter Features and Introductory Discount
- Indian Ambassador to Egypt hosts U-17 squash team for Junior Worlds in Cairo
- Rahul-occupied-Congress doesn't want its MPs to support 'Op Sindoor' in Parliament: BJP MP Thakur
- ‘Forces ne thok diya’, Amit Shah strikes at Oppn over Pahalgam accountability
- Kolkata Police tighten hotel check-in norms after arrest of Patna gangster murder accused
- Oats vs Muesli: Which Breakfast Is Smarter for Weight Loss Goals?
- Govt bonds worth Rs 32,000 crore coming up for sale on Friday
- Four Elephants from Bannerghatta Biological Park Shifted to Japan in Landmark Wildlife Exchange
- Whom do you want to save?, HM Shah hits out at P Chidambaram’s ‘homegrown terrorists’ remark
Triptii Dimri: I’ve seen and faced things, not raised my voice against them
Actress Triptii Dimri, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Dhadak 2”, shared that she has been an introvert, faced things, and not...
Actress Triptii Dimri, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Dhadak 2”, shared that she has been an introvert, faced things, and not raised her voice against them.
In her upcoming film “Dhadak 2”, Triptii and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi fight casteism for their love, bringing a realistic lens to the concept.
Referring to the character Vidhi, the actress said: “She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered.”
“I have been an introvert. I’ve seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them.”
Triptii said that for “30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things.”
“I never had the guts to tell people that it’s wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more,” she added.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, “Dhadak 2” is scheduled to release on August 1. The romantic drama film is a spiritual sequel to “Dhadak” and a remake of the Tamil film “Pariyerum Perumal.” In addition to this, Triptii Dimri has a few more interesting projects in her kitty, including Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Shahid Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Spirit” opposite Prabhas. Triptii had her first lead role in the romantic drama “Laila Majnu” in 2018 but gained critical recognition for her performances in Anvita Dutt’s films “Bulbbul” and “Qala.” She gained immense popularity with a supporting role in the top-grossing action film “Animal” and has since starred in the comedy films “Bad Newz” and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”