Upasana sparks national conversation on women freezing eggs

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Upasana Kamineni Konidela, wife of South superstar Ram Charan, has ignited an important nationwide discussion on women’s reproductive choices—specifically, the decision to freeze eggs to prioritise career and personal stability. Her recent social media posts, shared after receiving backlash, have now turned into a larger debate on autonomy, empowerment, and societal expectations.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Upasana wrote, “I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank you for your respectful responses. Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege – that you all have been talking about.” She encouraged followers to view the informational images she posted, while extending a message to employers: “Let’s work together to get more women into the workforce.”

She posed several pointed questions to her critics: “Is it wrong for a woman to marry for love instead of giving in to societal pressure? Is it wrong for her to wait until she finds the right partner? Is it wrong for a woman to choose when she wants to have children based on her own circumstances? Is it wrong for a woman to set her goals and focus on her career rather than only thinking of marriage or having children early?” Her questions reflect concerns shared by countless women balancing ambition with traditional expectations.

In a detailed follow-up post, Upasana clarified timelines about her own life decisions. “FACT CHECK: I married for love and companionship at 27—a choice I made on my own terms. At 29, I decided to freeze my eggs for personal and health reasons. I welcomed my first child at 36 and am now expecting twins at 39.” She emphasized that marriage and career are not conflicting priorities: “They are equally meaningful parts of a fulfilled life. But I decide the timeline! That’s not privilege; it’s my right!”

Upasana recently spoke at a Hyderabad event about egg-freezing as an empowering option for women to plan motherhood responsibly and independently. Married to Ram Charan since 2012, she welcomed her daughter in 2023 and is now expecting twins. Her Diwali social media post announcing the pregnancy further renewed public interest in her journey.

With her candid statements, Upasana has once again positioned herself as a strong advocate for women owning their choices—on their terms, not society’s.