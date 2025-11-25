Urvashi Dholakia: To be a woman is to play a thousand roles

Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia has summed up the essence of womanhood.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi posted a series of photos from a short getaway. The actress, who shot to fame as the iconic Komolika in “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, is seen in a striking blue saree that blends seamlessly with the sea behind her.

“To be a woman is to play a thousand roles & still know exactly who you are,” Urvashi wrote as the caption.

Urvashi made her acting debut at 6 for a TV commercial with Revathi. As a child she appeared as Rajlaxmi in the Doordarshan TV series Shrikant. Her first TV role as an adult was in Doordarshan’s Dekh Bhai Dekh followed by Waqt Ki Raftar. Later in the 2000s, she was seen in Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin To Hoga.

The actress had also participated in the sixth season of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” in 2012, where she emerged as the winner of the season and then was seen in historical fantasy series Chandrakanta as Queen Iravati. In 2022, Urvashi made a comeback to the fiction genre in Naagin 6.

Earlier this year, in March, Urvashi Dholakia made a comeback to television with her role in the show “Pushpa Impossible.”

Speaking about her comeback, the actress shared, “Returning to Pushpa Impossible as Devi Singh Shekhawat feels like coming home. Devi has always been a strong, independent woman who stands firmly for what’s right, and this time, she’s back to support Pushpa when she needs her the most.”

Her most recent work includes Power Of Paanch. It stars Riva Arora, Jaiveer Juneja, Aditya Arora, Anubha Arora, Bianca Arora, Yash Sehgal, Barkha Bisht and Urvashi Dholakia. The plot of Power of Paanch centers on a young girl named Bela who discovers that four of her friends Ranveer, Ali, Baggu, and Jhanvi, who have inherited the four elemental powers on their 16th birthday.