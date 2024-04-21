Watermelon: The super nutritious summer fruit

Watermelon, with its lip-smacking taste and distinct juicy, sweet, and refreshing quality, is synonymous with summertime. It’s the perfect companion for Indian summers, being high in water content and low in calories—a cool option for scorching afternoons. A slice of juicy watermelon is one of summer’s most delicious treats, versatile in dishes from salads to salsas to smoothies. Whether it’s berries, mangoes, peaches, or lychees, nothing beats a big, juicy wedge of watermelon on a hot summer day.

Rich in salt, potassium, electrolytes, and essential vitamins like A, B, and C, as well as the antioxidant lycopene, watermelon is truly a summer blessing. It contains 90% water by weight and is packed with nutrients like lycopene, ascorbic acid, and citrulline. Being hydrating and a negative calorie food, it even helps in burning calories.

When you’re incredibly thirsty and need to replenish fluids, watermelon is the ideal summer go-to. Its high-water content nourishes the skin, making it more radiant.

Benefits of Watermelon for Skin

Hydrates Your Skin: Whether applied as a face mask or consumed fresh, watermelon significantly hydrates the skin. From acne-prone to sensitive and dry to combination skin, it suits all types. For sensitive and acne-prone skin, its anti-inflammatory properties can help calm skin irritation, redness, and inflammation. Vitamins A, B6, and C promote collagen production, improving skin texture, brightness, and fading spots and blemishes. Lycopene content in watermelons has a sun-protection effect, reducing the risk of sunburn.

Prevents Oily Skin: Watermelon is excellent for oily skin, reducing pores and moisturizing effectively. It controls oil production, keeping the face free of oil and acne.

Natural Skin Toner: Watermelon juice acts as a natural toner, comparable to rose water, due to its natural extracts. It contains Vitamin C and antioxidants that regenerate skin cells, protecting against damage and free radicals.

Natural Exfoliator: Watermelon’s grainy particles gently exfoliate the skin, enriched with Vitamin C that brightens the skin.

Anti-Aging Properties: Watermelon, rich in antioxidants and vitamins, gives glowing skin. Antioxidants combat free radical damage, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, while vitamins brighten dull skin.

Cures Sunburn: Applying a watermelon and cucumber face pack soothes sunburn. Both watermelon and cucumber moisturise and reduce tan, with watermelon’s lycopene protecting against sunburn and skin cancer.

Face Mask Recipes:

1. Watermelon and Honey Mask: Combine 2 tablespoons of watermelon juice with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply, leave for 10-12 minutes, and rinse.

2. Watermelon and Banana Mask: Mix 1 tablespoon of watermelon pulp with 1 tablespoon of banana pulp. Apply to the face and neck, leave for 20-25 minutes, and rinse.

3. Watermelon and Tomato Mask: Combine mashed watermelon with tomato pulp for oily skin, helping to smooth and soothe.

Additional Tips: Watermelon seeds contain magnesium, reducing acne and balancing hormones. They also lock moisture with protein, fatty acids, and ceramides.

Watermelon is safe for skincare unless allergic. Avoid it if diabetic or with digestive issues. Consume in moderation to prevent bloating and discomfort.