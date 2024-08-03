What is Dengue fever?

Dengue is viral infection that can cause symptoms like fever, body pain, vomiting and tummy pain etc. It is sometimes called break bone fever due to the severe body pain which sometimes accompanies dengue fever. The disease is transmitted to humans through bite of infected mosquitos. That is why dengue prevalence is more in the rainy season in India when mosquito menace is more. Prevention and early treatment are crucial, especially for children.



Symptoms

Majority of the patients remain normal or with mild symptoms like any other viral fever. Few patients only require hospitalization for saline infusion. Very few out of the hospitalized patients may develop dehydration leading to increased thickness of the blood which causes organs to be affected and require intensive care.

Symptoms of dengue fever typically begin four to ten days after being bitten by an infected mosquito and can include

• High fever

• Severe headache

• Pain behind the eyes

• Joint and muscle pain

• Nausea and vomiting

• Fatigue

• Skin rash, which may appear a few days after the fever

• Mild bleeding (such as nosebleeds, gum bleeding, or easy bruising)

In severe cases, dengue can develop into dengue severe or dengue shock syndrome, which can be life-threatening.

Diagnosis

Dengue fever is diagnosed based on symptoms, travel history, dengue fever incidence in the area, and laboratory tests.

Treatment

There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue fever. Management of the disease primarily involves supportive care.

Recognize symptoms early

Common symptoms: Fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, rash, and mild bleeding (such as nose or gum bleed).

Seek medical attention: If a child shows symptoms of dengue, consult a healthcare provider immediately for proper diagnosis and management.

Home care

Rest and hydration: Ensure the child gets plenty of rest and drinks fluids to prevent dehydration.

Monitor Symptoms: Keep an eye on the child’s symptoms and seek medical help if they worsen or if warning signs of severe dengue (such as severe abdominal pain, vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums, fatigue, and restlessness) appear.

Medication

Use Paracetamol: For fever and pain relief, use paracetamol (acetaminophen) as recommended by a healthcare provider. Avoid other pain relief medications.

Hospital Care

Seek hospitalization: Severe dengue may require hospitalization for intravenous fluids, blood transfusions, and close monitoring by healthcare professionals.

Please note that commonly people are worried about the dropping platelet count in dengue fever. Unless the platelets are really low it usually is never the problem in dengue. Medications that re supposed to increase platelet counts are not required. Platelet count gradually increase on its own with recovery

Prevention tips

Use insect repellents: Apply repellent with DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin. These should be used sparingly and not on a regular basis.

Wear protective clothing: Dress children in long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes, especially during peak mosquito hours (early morning and late afternoon).

Use mosquito nets: Ensure children sleep under mosquito nets, especially in areas where dengue is prevalent. Use sliding mosquito mesh panes in doors, windows, balconies etc.

Eliminate breeding sites

Remove stagnant water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water. Regularly empty and clean containers like flowerpots, buckets, and bird baths.

Cover water storage: Ensure all water storage containers are properly covered to prevent mosquito access.

Maintain cleanliness: Keep your surroundings clean and ensure proper disposal of garbage. Small containers and random objects in garbage dumps also store water and l

eads to breeding of

mosquitoes.

Use Mosquito Control Measures

Use insecticide sprays: Insecticide fumigation sprays and mosquito coils can be used indoors to kill and repel mosquitoes. These should be used judiciously to avoid potential harm from overuse of the chemicals present in these materials.

Education

Educate children: Teach children about the importance of avoiding mosquito bites and how to protect themselves.

Community awareness: Participate in community programs aimed at reducing mosquito populations and spreading awareness about dengue prevention.

By taking these preventive measures and recognizing symptoms early, parents can help protect their children from dengue and ensure prompt treatment if needed.

(The author is a Consultant Pediatrician, Apollo Cradle and

Children’s Hospital,

Kondapur Hyderabad)